Madison Enigma 3-lens glasses review

Madison’s latest Enigma cycling glasses boast a large, modern style with a huge field of vision. Value is fantastic, with the cheapest glasses £24.99, the three lens model here that comes in a luxury hard case for £49.99, and a photochromatic version for £59.99.

The Enigma frame and hinges are well made, and both the nose and arm tips are malleable, so can be tweaked for optimum fit depending on your face shape, and also to tune stability. There’s a hint of 100% to the styling too, with an angular frame surrounding the entire lens. The glasses don’t budge, even on really rough trails, and the soft, grippy nose bridge also lets you set the Enigmas slightly away from the face for extra venting.

Lens clarity and quality are excellent with sharp definition and tons of contrast to pick out fine details and nothing intrusive at the periphery. A blue mirrored finish works best in the open for sunny days, while an orange tint low-light option and a clear lens for the darkest woods are also included. All three are made from scratch and impact-resistant polycarbonate with a really effective anti-fog coating.

Verdict Madison has totally nailed the Enigma. The styling looks great, finish and function are totally sorted and value is exceptional, meaning this is one of the best pound-for-pound eyewear products around.