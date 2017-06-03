Red Bull Hardline 2017 tickets on sale now

Watch various nutters go massive.

The infamous Red Bull Hardline returns to North Wales this September and tickets are on sale right now. But you’ll need to act fast!

>>> Bernard Kerr’s Hardline winning run POV video

Spectating tickets will be available for sale at redbull.com/hardline as of right now (Saturday June 3rd).

North Wales will once again play host to Red Bull Hardline this September as riders from around the world will gather to battle it out on one of the most ridiculous mountain bike courses in the world.

Returning on 24th September to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales, Red Bull Hardline is an event like no other.

The course designed by Dan Atherton is one of the most progressive downhill courses on the planet, combining incredibly steep and rocky technical sections with a 50ft motocross inspired jump, which will send riders off the side of the mountain and virtually over the heads of the crowds of spectators.

The event was created back in 2014 by Dan Atherton to push the progression of the sport for both the riders and the fans. Bernard Kerr was crowned champion in 2016, finishing the course 2.4 seconds ahead of Scottish rider Ruaridh Cunningham, who won the event the previous year.

Watch: What does the Red Bull Hardline sound like up close?

Speaking of the 2017 event, course designer and rider Dan Atherton said, “It’s great to see the event grow year on year. We have worked hard to create a course that has helped raise the profile of downhill here in the UK and is also recognised as one of the hardest courses in the world.

He continued “The idea was to create a course that flows and suits riders from a range of disciplines, so we have pulled inspiration from a variety of courses including motocross, BMX and dirt jumps. Myself and the team will be hard at work for the next few months building the course ready for the riders to take on in September.”