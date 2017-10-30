The best mountain bike shorts 2017/2018

Comfortable, protective and — most important of all — stylish.

Baggy shorts have definitely become are part of the mountain biker’s uniform. It’s what separates us from roadies, runners, rugby players and footballers. There are some performance aspects to wearing them off road — they’re less restrictive, more practical, hard-wearing — but mostly it’s about style; baggy shorts just draws fewer looks than tight Lycra. That said, they still have to be comfortable, practical and affordable.

>>> The best mountain bike knee pads: a buyer’s guide

The only way to guarantee complete comfort is to wear an inner short/liner. This is slightly different to the standard Lycra you see the Tour de France riders wearing — it’s often shorter in the leg, and since it’s beneath another layer, it is made from a more breathable mesh fabric or thinner Lycra.

The liner should fit snugly, but you may have to mix and match inner and outer sizes to achieve the optimum fit.

>>> Click here to find the best mountain bike grips

The outer short is usually made from a nylon fabric. Choose a lighter weight for the summer, and a thicker, or mesh-lined, short for the colder months. Waist adjusters allow you to fine-tune the fit without resorting to a belt, and pockets are useful, although by no means essential.

Price-wise, a good baggy short can cost anything from £50 to over £100, depending whether it has a liner included or not. Top-end shorts are (hopefully) better made, use more sophisticated fabrics and often have a more complex inner short to improve fit, but they don’t necessarily have any additional features.

>>> The best mountain bike jerseys: a buyer’s guide

What to look for in a pair of mountain bike shorts

Adjustable waist

Velcro tags on the waist allow you to tweak the fit of the short. You see them inside and outside; the former are neater, but the Velcro can scuff your skin. On the outside, they can catch on jerseys and passing foliage. Some shorts have big buckle straps which can cause issues in a crash.

Hip pockets

Not essential, but nice to have — these are perfect for car keys, small change or a phone. If they’re deep, you shouldn’t need zips.

Fly

To stop the waist popping open accidentally, it should have a press-stud fixing. Extra studs and/or a small strip of Velcro provide additional security. Belt loops are a good idea if there are no waist adjusters.

Cargo pockets

They may sound like a great idea for carrying extra clobber, but they put all your gear in the worst place for an accident, and the contents are more likely to bang against your thighs when pedalling. We’d avoid them.

Liner

You will pay extra to have a liner short included. It has to be comfortable and highly wicking. Look for a shaped pad, wicking construction and make sure it’s snug against your skin to wick properly and reduce chafing.

Avoid liners with a flat pad and little shape. Our advice is to try before you buy. Factor in about £25 for an aftermarket liner if your short doesn’t come with one. There is nothing stopping you mixing and matching brands.

DWR coating

This is a water repellent treatment that is applied to the fabric when new. It does what it says on the tin, but it needs renewing fairly often, as it can lose its effectiveness after repeated washing and wear against the saddle.

Ripstop material

To stop baggy shorts tearing, some of them use a Ripstop fabric. This is made from nylon, reinforced with thin threads in a sort of grid pattern.

Length

The longer the leg, the more protection it provides against brambles and scrapes. Also, a longer leg is less liable to ride up when using kneepads. Look for at least a 13in inseam.

What about mountain bike bib shorts?

Bib shorts are cycling shorts with upper sections and straps/braces that go over your shoulders. There are pros and cons to bib shorts.

The benefits of bib shorts is that they stay up and stay in place. No more constantly tugging up on drooping waistbands. On a related note they also lead to a more comfortable, less bunched-up feeling around your waist when you’re baggy shorts over the top.

The disadvantages of bib shorts is not only that they’re typically a bit more expensive than regular liner shorts but also that they make it more difficult to go to the toilet and they can also cause the baggy shorts worn over the top of them to slip down (which causes you to overtighten your baggy short waistband, thus removing the comfy-waist advantage of bib shorts!)

>>> Buyer’s guide to storage bib shorts

We generally think bib shorts are the best choice. You just need to find some baggy shorts that fit well and/or have grippy (silicone etc) inner waistband. It’s worth finding some mountain bike specific bib shorts that often aren’t as shiny/sheeny as road bibs. This really helps prevent any baggy short slipping-down annoyance.

Altura Five 40 Waterproof mountain bike shorts

Price: £69.99

Score : 9/10

Fabric with 100% waterproof properties and durable material, we found these were a great 3-season short – despite a little ‘waterproof rustling’ these were comfortable enough to be more than just a short for wet weather riding.

Read our full review of the Altura Five 40 waterproof mountain bike shorts

Bontrager Lithos mountain bike shorts

Price: £69.99

Score: 9/10

Aimed at enduro riders, the cut couples perfectly with knee pads and these are comfy and durable shorts. Bontrager has used a nylon belt and quick release metal buckle which will be more long last thing traditional Velcro.

Read our full review of the Bontrager Lithos MTB shorts

Buy now at Triton Cycles for £49.99

7Mesh Revo Gore-Tex mountain bike shorts

Price: £150

Score: 9/10

Sure, they’re not cheap – but we found these shorts performed well in all conditions – from slush to mud and torrential rain.

The shape was good – something that can fall short in a waterproof short – offering excellent freedom of movement. Great waist retention cinch straps and a sloping cut at the knee that works with or without pads.

Read our full review of the 7Mesh Revo Gore-Tex Shorts

Race Face Stage mountain bike shorts

Price: £89.95

Score: 9/10

Shorts for all seasons -the fabric is lightweight, breathable and stretches easily, with a DWR treatment that keeps the rain off. Long in the leg so great with knee pads, with a high waist so you’re never at risk of having them slip down.

Read our full review of the Race Face Stage shorts here

Flare Roost Downhill mountain bike shorts

Price: £80

Score: 8/10

Bombproof construction aimed at those on the aggressive end of the spectrum. Heavy duty – but with a slim and flattering profile.

Read our full review of the Flare Roost Downhill short

Buy now from Flare for £80

Madison Addict Softshell mountain bike shorts

Price: £64.99

Score: 9/10

Rain gets through if it’s torrential, but it easily shrugs off wet trails and wheel splatter. It’s also more breathable than a full waterproof, and features two-way zipped vents down both legs, so you can expel a load of condensation when it heats up.

Read the full review of the Madison Addict Softshell shorts

Buy Now: Madison Addict Softshell shorts at Cyclestore from £51.99

Altura Attack One80 mountain bike shorts

Price: £74.99

Score: 9/10

Relaxed and long enough to sit over the knees, the fit is very much enduro/trail style but without it riding up at speed. A comfy inner hip band helped with ride comfort, without rubbing, but the Velcro hip tabs could have pulled tighter and been larger on this generous size Large.

Read the full review of the Altura Attack One80 short

Buy Now: Altura Attack One80 short at Wiggle from £52.49

Sombrio Highline mountain bike shorts

Price: £70.99

Score: 9/10

With a well-cut shape, it sits perfectly, just below the knee, and uses a lightweight, stretchy fabric that’s unrestrictive and breathes really well.

Read the full review of the Sombrio Highline shorts

Buy Now: Sombrio Highline shorts at CycleStore from £79.99

Gore Power Trail+ mountain bike shorts

Price: £129.99

Score: 9/10

Features are excellent, as you’d expect for a £130 short, with double-stitched seams, a good Gore liner, big thigh pockets with rubber-ended zips to help wet hands, double popper front closure and a quality Velcro-adjusted waistband. A great short then, but the sky-high price means it can’t get top marks even with the excellent liner included. Search online though and you’ll probably find it for much less than that.

Read the full review of the Gore Power Trail+ shorts

Buy Now: Gore Power Trail+ shorts at Wiggle from £110.47

Troy Lee Skyline Race mountain bike shorts

Price: £79.99

Score: 10/10

Troy Lee has made a few minor changes to the liner short. It still gets the breathable mesh construction and super comfy leg grippers, but the pad itself is less breathable and felt a bit clammy with temperatures in the high 20s. It’s well padded, but not as much as some other shorts we’ve tested. That said, this is still the outstanding baggy on test — great performance at a great price.

Read the full review of the Troy Lee Skyline Race shorts

Buy Now: Troy Lee Skyline Race shorts at Chain Reaction Cycles from £44.99

Royal Racing Stage mountain bike shorts

Price: £69.99

Score: 9/10

The good news is that the medium is long enough in the leg to overlap kneepads, without having to ride with the short hanging off your hips. This is a great baggy, but with no liner it’s just a little high-end; enough to stop it getting full marks.

Read the full review of the Royal Racing Stage shorts

Buy Now: Royal Racing Stage shorts at Wheelies from £56.00

Intrepid Campaign mountain bike shorts

Price: £85.00

Score: 9/10

With a 15.5in inseam, the Campaign is on of the longest shorts that we have tested. It easily covers a set of kneepads, and with the cuffed legs and articulation, doesn’t flap around or ride up when you’re ripping.

Read the full review of the Intrepid Campaign shorts

Buy Now: Intrepid Campaign shorts at Intrepid Apparel from £20.00

Altura Attack 180 mountain bike shorts

Price: £69.99

Score: 9/10

The Attack 180 liner is a figure-hugging four-panel design, with a breathable microfibre insert. The sizing is good too; we didn’t need to run a medium liner in the large short. We really like the Altura Attack 180 and as such would name it the best value short on the market at the moment.

Read the full review of the Altura Attack 180 shorts

Buy Now: Altura Attack 180 shorts at Leisure Lakes from £34.99

Endura Singletrack Lite mountain bike shorts

Price: £54.99

Score: 8/10

The Singletrack Lite has a zippered front fly with a traditional button fastener. There are belt loops and waist adjusters — the latter have easy-grab Velcro tags and a good range of adjustment. The Singletrack Lite lacks a liner, but it’s good value and has sensible features. Our only issue is that the slim fit may not suit everyone; it’s a tight squeeze with some brands of kneepad.

Read the full review of the Endura Singletrack Lite shorts

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack Lite shorts at Tredz from £52.24

IXS Sever mountain bike shorts

Price: 85.00

Score: 8/10

As a standalone baggy, the Sever is expensive, but it does have a top quality construction and finish. It loses a mark simply because you can buy a similar quality short for about the same money, and get a liner included.

Read the full review of the IXS Sever shorts

Buy Now: IXS Sever shorts at Chain Reaction Cycles from £71.99

Sugoi Evo-X mountain bike shorts

Price: £79.99

Score: 8/10

The Evo-X is a lightweight trail short with an integrated liner. The construction features a four-way stretch, but oddly our large sample felt a little tight across the front. The double-snap front closure also kept popping open when riding — so upsizing could be in order.

Read the full review of the Sugoi Evo-X shorts

Buy Now: Sugoi Evo-X shorts at Trikot Express from £58.39

Endura Singletrack II mountain bike shorts

Price: £47.99

Score: 8/10

While the Endura Singletrack II isn’t the most cutting-edge garment stylistically, it is a durable and comfortable baggy. If you’re a first timer then make sure you buy it with the liner included, as it’s much better value for money.

Read the full review of the Endura Singletrack II shorts

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack II shorts at Chain Reaction Cycles from £35.99

Gore Bike Wear Countdown 2.0 mountain bike shorts

Price: £64.99

Score: 8/10

Our only criticism is the length. The 12-inch inseam really isn’t long enough for our tastes, and with such a lightweight fabric, a slight breeze was enough to blow them even higher up the thigh. Add another three inches and the Gore Bike Wear Countdown 2.0 shorts would be perfect.

Read the full review of the Gore Bike Wear Countdown 2.0 shorts

Buy Now: Gore Bike Wear Countdown 2.0 shorts at TG Store from £45.49

Madison Addict DWR mountain bike shorts

Price: £69.99

Score: 10/10

The Addict is the perfect baggy for damp UK rides. It’s long in the leg, has a hard wearing and water-resistant construction, and the stretch fabric fits really well without feeling bulky or causing overheating.

Read the full review of the Madison Addict DWR shorts

Buy Now: Madison Addict DWR shorts at Cyclestore from £59.49

Altura Summit mountain bike shorts

Price: £59.99

Score: 9/10

Our only criticism is it’s slightly short in the leg; so doesn’t integrate that well with kneepads, and tends to billow out when you’re hammering along. In this respect the style and cut is similar to Sugoi shorts, but the Summit is definitely better value for money.

Read the full review of the Altura Summit shorts

Buy Now: Altura Summit shorts at Nevisport from £27.50

Specialized Atlas XC Pro SWAT mountain bike shorts

Price: £120.00

Score: 7/10

We’d like to see the SWAT bib sold separately, because although the Atlas XC outer is minimal and a good length, it’s not the most breathable short and could do with the pockets raising closer to the waistline. More importantly, this would reduce the price, and broaden the market, for what is a genuinely useful product.

Read the full review of the Specialized Atlas XC Pro SWAT shorts

Buy Now: Specialized Atlas XC Pro SWAT shorts at Cyclestore from £119.99

Verdict

For something that you use day-in, day-out, baggy shorts need to be comfortable, and that means no thick or prominent seams in the crotch area, a breathable construction and comfy liner.

You could argue that the length of your baggy shorts is just a style thing – a bit like long socks or three quarter length sleeves. This may be so, but we reckon vertically challenged baggy shorts don’t feel as comfortable when you’re riding, or provide as much protection against either trailside shrubbery or the elements. Also having the short ride up over the top of the kneepads can be both irritating and restrictive.

>>> Click here to find the best mountain bike helmets

We think we’ve assembled a good range of shorts from a wide range of price points so you can find the right baggy short for you.