2021 Vitus Escarpe and Sommet build kits will blow your mind

Escarpe and Sommet Vitus mountain bikes get updated suspension layouts and geometry, carbon front ends and impressive build kits yet same killer pricing.

The Vitus Escarpe and Sommet are no strangers to MBR bikes tests. The Escarpe a previous mbr Trail Bike of the Year winner. For 2021 both models receive ground up redesigns. And it’s not just the suspension layout that has changed, all of the new bikes get carbon front ends. And Vitus has been really clear about its objective, stating that the goal was to create the lowest cost high performance carbon all mountain and enduro bikes on the market.

Read more: MBR Trail bike for the Year 2020 – best full suspension bikes

Looking at what is currently available from the likes of YT and Canyon, it’s clear that the latest models from Vitus are very competitively priced; the entry-level Escarpe CR and Sommet CR retailing for £1,999.99 and £2,399.99 respectively.

The 2021 Vitus Escarpe and Sommet at a glance…

Choose your travel then your wheel size

Most bikes are categorised by the amount of suspension they have, and the new Vitus platforms are no different. As such, the Escarpe has 140mm frame travel and is designed specifically for trail riding. It is available with 27.5in or 29in wheels, with dedicated frame designs for each. Regardless of wheel size, both options get 150mm travel suspension forks where the specification and prices are also mirrored across wheel sizes.

More travel… more money

Things get a little more complicated on the Sommet – the 27.5in version boasting 170mm travel while the 29er frame pumps out 162mm. Again, both options get the same fork travel, but this time it’s 170mm. Looking at the travel it’s clear the Sommet is an enduro bike through and through, which is reflected in the specification. All Sommet models come with piggy-back shocks and thicker casing Maxxis tyres, EXO+ up front and Double Down on the rear. They also cost a little more than the equivalent level Escarpes.

One bike, two distinct geometry settings

Vitus hasn’t just updated the geometry and sizing on the new Escarpe and Sommet, it has also made it adjustable. With the addition of a flip-chip on the lower shock mount you can steepen the head angle by 0.5º and raise the BB height by 6mm. Both bikes are designed around the lower/slacker setting, so that’s how they will ship. If you feel like you need more pedal clearance, flipping to the high setting requires nothing more than a multi-tool.

Longer dropper posts

An additional bonus of the new suspension layout on the Escarpe and Sommet is the improved dropper post insertion depth. On the old Escarpe we always struggled to get the post far enough into the frame to achieve the correct saddle height, especially as posts started coming with ever increasing amounts of drop. With the new design the seat tube actually flares out a bit to help accommodate longer dropper posts. In fact, even though Vitus fits a 125mm post to the size S, 150mm to the medium, and 170mm posts to the L and XL frames, the frame is designed to accept even longer posts, so there’s no issue upgrading to a 200mm post on the XL. The internal cable routing has also been improved, a larger radius where the cable passes over the BB should result in a lighter, smoother lever action.

Size specific seat angles improve fit

The Escarpe and Sommet are both available in four frame sizes, small to XL. And to achieve the best possible fit for different rider heights, Vitus uses size specific seat angles. The idea being, that as you move up through the size range, steeper seat angles help keep the saddle from moving too rearward with the associated increase in saddle height. It’s even dubbed the term Saddle Layback(J), so you calculate how far the centre of the saddle is behind the BB for a given saddle height (K). You can also think of it as a reach measurement for your saddle. Hopefully other brands will adopt this approach.

Nice finishing touches

Both models come with protective frame coverings preinstalled – think Invisiframe. They also have threaded BB shells for ease of maintenance and the addition of SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger should make it easier to replace if you damage it. We also like the ample tyre clearance the bridge-less seatstays provide. All in the new Vitus Escarpe and Sommet frames tick every box, and it’s time to tale a closer look at both ranges.

Subs plug >> Try 5 issues of MBR magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

2021 Vitus Escarpe range

Vitus Escarpe CR 27 & 29

Frame T700 carbon front, 6061 alloy rear, 140mm travel

Shock RockShox Deluxe Select R

Fork Marzocchi Bomber Z2 RAIL, 150mm travel

Crankset Shimano Deore M6100,

Rear Mech Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed 10-51t

Shifters Shimano Deore M6100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano MT420/MT410, 203mm/180mm rotors

Wheels WTB ST Light i30 rims/Vitus KT hubs, Maxxis Assegai/Maxxis Dissector-3C MaxxTerra compound, EXO/TR tyres

Stem Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle Nukeproof Neutron Saddle

Weight 27: 14.85kg / 29: 15.15kg

SRP £1999.99

Vitus Escarpe CRS 27 & 29

Frame T700 carbon front triangle, alloy 6061 rear, 140mm travel

Shock Rockshox Deluxe Select+

Fork RockShox Pike Select, 150mm travel

Crankset Shimano SLX M7100

Rear Mech Shimano SLX M7100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano SLX M7100 10-51t

Shifters Shimano SLX M7100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano SLX M7120/M7100, 203mm/180mm rotors

Wheels DT Swiss M1900, Maxxis Assegai/Maxxis Dissector – 3C MaxxTerra compound EXO/TR tyres

Stem Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle WTB Volt 142

Weight 27.5:14.52kg / 29:14.82kg

SRP £2,699.99

Vitus Escarpe CRX 27 & 29

Frame T700 carbon front, 6061 alloy rear, 140mm travel

Shock Fox Float DPS Factory

Fork Fox 36 Factory GRIP2, 150mm travel

Crankset Shimano XT M8100

Rear Mech Shimano XT M8100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano XT M8100 10-51t

Shifters Shimano XT M8100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano XT M8120/M8100, 203mm/180mm rotors

Wheels DT Swiss M1700, Maxxis Assegai/Dissector – 3C MaxxTerra, EXO/TR tyres,

Stem Nukeproof Horizon Stem 50mm 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle WTB Volt 142

Weight 27.5:14.00kg / 29:14.30kg

SRP £3,499.99

2021 Vitus Sommet range

Vitus Sommet CR 27 & 29

Frame Sommet T700 carbon, 6061 alloy rear, 170mm travel 27.5in / 162mm 29in

Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Select R

Fork RockShox Yari RC, 170mm travel

Crankset Shimano Deore M6100

Chain Guide Nukeproof ISCG-05

Rear Mech Shimano Deore M6100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano Deore M6100 10-51t

Shifters Shimano Deore M6100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano MT520/MT510, 203mm rotors

Wheels WTB KOM Trail i30/Vitus KT hubs, Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra DD tyres

Stem Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle Nukeproof Neutron Saddle

Weight 27.5:15.50kg / 29:15.77kg

SRP £2,399.99

Vitus Sommet CRS 27 & 29

Frame Sommet T700 carbon, 6061 alloy rear, 170mm travel 27.5in / 162mm 29in

Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT

Fork Rockshox Lyrik Select, 170mm travel

Crankset Shimano SLX M7100

Chain Guide Nukeproof ISCG-05

Rear Mech Shimano SLX M7100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano SLX M7100 10-51t

Shifters Shimano SLX M7100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano SLX M7120/M7120, 203mm rotors

Wheels DT Swiss E1900, Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra DD tyres

Stem Nukeproof Neutron, 45mm, 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle WTB Volt 142

Weight 27.5:15.25kg / 29:15.52kg

SRP £2,899.99

Vitus Sommet CRX 27 & 29

FrameSommet T700 carbon, 6061 alloy rear, 170mm travel 27.5in / 162mm 29in

Shock Fox Float X2 Factory

Fork Fox 38 Factory GRIP2, 170mm travel

Chain Guide Nukeproof ISCG-05

Rear Mech Shimano XT M8100 12-speed

Cassette Shimano XT M8100 10-51t

Shifters Shimano XT M8100 I-spec EV

Brakes Shimano XT M8120/M8100, 203mm rotors

Wheels DT Swiss E1700, Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Minion DHR II 3C MaxxTerra DD tyres

Stem Nukeproof Horizon Stem 50mm 31.8mm

Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars – 760mm S/M, 780mm L/XL

Post Brand-X Ascend Dropper: S-125mm, M-150mm, L/XL-170mm

Saddle WTB Volt 142

Weight 27.5:15.00kg / 29:15.27kg

SRP £3,599.99