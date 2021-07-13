Endura SingleTrack Lite Short review

The new Endura SingleTrack Lite short has been designed for warm-weather riding. It’s made from a blend of nylon and elastane, and the effect is a short that’s lightweight and stretchy, and feels just about as thin as you can decently get away with. Keeping things summery, there are 30-or-so laser-cut ventilation holes atop each thigh for a breezy feel, and it’s available in three fun colours. And black.

Hailing from the rainy corner of the UK, Endura has also sensibly added a PFC-free DWR finish to SingleTrack Lite to fend off splashes. That’s not the only environmentally-conscious choice the Scottish apparel brand has made either, there’s a crash repair service available to discourage just binning them if they’re damaged. Instead, post them back, whatever their age, and Endura will stitch them back together for £15 plus £5 postage. Oh, and it has pledged to plant a million trees annually for carbon capture.

The SingleTrack Lite fit is tailored rather than baggy, Endura’s not generous with the fit but that suits me just fine. If you’ve got some muscle though you might want to upsize. It’s great that Endura makes the SL in both a regular and a short version because it can keep things good and long in the leg for taller riders, while still allowing for those with less height. I’m 6ft 1in and the size large was ideal for my gangly lower limbs. There’s a female focussed Endura Womens SingleTrack Lite short too, by the way.

There’s a slight flare to the leg openings, and the seams are neat and flush here too, which all helps it sit and slide neatly over your knee pads without hooking up. Keeping it snugly around the waist are twin velcro tabs at the back, and a double popper closure and zip fly at the front. Then there are some nice details like two zippered hand pockets and a further zip pocket on the bum.

Verdict The SingleTrack Lite is a great short, it’s super lightweight and cool without being flimsy or floaty, and Endura has nailed the details, sizing and style.