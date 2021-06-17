Endura Women’s Singletrack Lite Shorts review

Endura’s trousers performed well in our recent women’s group test in MBR, so there were high hopes for the Singletrack Shorts.

These are on par with the Madison Roam as the lightest weight shorts on test. In peak summer these super lightweight shorts will be in their element. Perforated vents run on the outer edge of the thigh, compared to the inner thigh on others, to further aid cooling.

Despite being lightweight they have a water repellent finish, and Endura has worked to reduce its environmental impact by using a PFC-free coating. Endura also offers a repair scheme for any garment outside warranty, which is a nice touch to keep your shorts in use for as long as possible.

They are available in three colours including this saffron, which was sunshine bright, and equally vibrant kingfisher as well as plain black. If you are after something more robust, then there is also a non-lite version, available in two further colours and use heavier duty fabric.

The fit is comparable with their jersey counterpart, with a slimmer overall shape, although there is still good room for knee pads. Both Rachael and Laura sized up for a bit more room, opting for a medium and XL. One unique feature is that they come in two leg lengths – Laura ran a regular length, but Rachael opted for the short length. The waist closure uses a zip and snap fastening, silicone grippers and an adjustable velcro strap. The adjusters sit on the back of the short, and when pulled in tight do result in a bunching on the waistband.

Fit:

Rachael: Sat between small and medium. Sized up to medium for more room around the thighs. Opted for the short length which were perfect for my short legs, sitting just above the knees. Medium is still a snug fit around the thighs but the stretchy fabric allows good movement.

Laura: Sat between a Large and an XL but chose to size up. Good for hips and bums, but a slimmer shape on the thigh than others. Equal longest pair on test with a 14in inseam on Large in the Regular length.

Verdict These are a summer short best suited to hot weather, and the flexibility to pick your perfect colour, and leg length make them an attractive choice that works for various body shapes and personal preferences.