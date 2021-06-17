Adidas Five Ten Brand of the Brave Shorts review

This was the first time either of us had donned any Adidas Five Ten shorts, so we were intrigued to see how they would perform.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

They boast better sustainability credentials, made from Primegreen – a series of recycled materials, in this case 90 per cent recycled polyester and 10 per cent elastane. The elastane offers a four-way stretch, perfect for improving freedom of movement and comfort, and they use a solid mid-range weight fabric to get you through all weathers.

While the styling is fairly relaxed overall, Adidas Five Ten has gone to town on the waist fastenings. There’s an internal tie cord, zip with additional popper closures, belt loops and silicone lettering spelling out Brand of the Brave on the internal waistband – there’s no way these will fall down. Don’t get us wrong, we love the chance to adapt our shorts to our individual hip-to-waist ratios, but perhaps these are little overkill – we’d happily see the belt loops dropped for a cleaner finish on the waistband.

We tested out the “Hazy Emerald” colour way, but they also come in black. We both loved the colour, although we did wonder how they’d hold up after repeated muddy UK rides and repeated washing. The two hip pockets are nicely angled, which is flattering and one has an additional internal zipped compartment. It’s a nice touch but only just big enough to hold a set of car keys. A bigger pocket on the thigh just houses an iPhone 11.

Fit:

Rachael: UK Size 10. Very true to size. Good chunky waistband which didn’t dig into my hips. Knee length avoids thigh gaps when wearing knee pads.

Laura: UK Size 16. I went one size up from my normal clothing size, and almost had to size up again. Hit the top of my kneecaps in length with a 12in inseam.

Verdict They fit nicely on both of us, really well shaped for hips and bums and boast a good length, nailing a fit that – like the jersey – feels like it could suit almost everyone. Although you might want to size up if you fall in between sizes.