Sweet Protection Hunter shorts review

Sweet Protection Hunter short does nothing revolutionary, but, subtly revised for 2018, nails the essentials of comfortable fit, durability and looks.

>>> The best mountain bike shorts 2018

Sometimes a piece of kit hits the sweet spot and you end up riding it a lot. Sweet Protection’s Hunter short is one such item.

The tough fabric uses a DWR coating and laminated zip to keep splashes and mud at bay, and unless it’s hammering down, the shorts keep legs and bum pretty dry. The 2-way stretchy fit is relatively roomy with good space for proper knee protection without exposing flashes of thigh meat to everyone, and they don’t flap around if you don’t wear pads either.

A solid, double press-stud fly fastens the waistband and adjustable grippers cinch it tight, using thick and sturdy material with dense Velcro that doesn’t stop working over time. Pockets and vent zips are well positioned and, despite being pretty thick, the Hunters don’t run too hot on summer days. One thing to note is the waistband sits a little lower than some if you like shorts quite high up on the belly. Sweet Protection’s Hunters are pricey, but have a great unrestrictive cut, last ages and are practical in most conditions.