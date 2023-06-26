Vee Snap WLT GXE tyre review

Part of Vee’s four model tyre range for gravity rigs and e-bikes, this Snap WLT is the pointier model for looser conditions. Thai tyre company Vee has been around the scene for a few years now, but never quite made it into the leading tier of MTB tyre brands in the UK in terms of sales yet. But this year it has revised and revitalised its line up with this Snap WLT, the second new model we’re featuring.

With the WLT in the name standing for wet loose tyre, much like the Continental Argotal, Maxxis Shorty and Specialized Hillbilly, this tyre is essentially the brand’s mid spike or cut down spike option. As such, it’s a direct equivalent to the Maxxis Shorty Gen 2 and Specialized Hillbilly here and suitable for use at both ends. DH and GXE casing options are available, with the latter the more all mountain style 1.5 ply version.

Unsurprisingly, the tread follows the same blocky, spaced-out pattern, with tall lugs and heavy siping. In contrast to the Shorty, the central tread ridge here has a slight directional slant, which sees each individual block angled towards the direction of rotation. Imagine subtle arrows in the rolling direction. Both the outer edge square shoulder blocks and these central lugs have a cross shaped sipe in the centre of the block.

Vee sensibly sizes this WLT model at 2.35in to better bite through wet dirt and mud rather than float on top. In 29in size it blows up bang on the recommended width with a reasonably rounded profile.

At home in smashed up loam as much as mud, Vee’s tyre is very predictable and assured. The Full 40 rubber compound, shared with the Attack model, uses the ultra-tacky blend developed for moped racing. The rolling speed doesn’t feel that much slower than its chunkier brother, either on hardpack and fireroads. In the wet conditions it targets well, steering never feels strange and the tyre doesn’t pull you into and out of ruts where you don’t want to go. It’s also pretty stable and confident crossing sections of off camber roots and angular rocks.

The casing and comfort isn’t quite as dull and absorbent as Specialized’s Hillbilly, a tyre that’s quickly become something of a benchmark in terms of all-out grip in this category. Basically, you feel like less of a hero here, one who can go anywhere they want in the slop with seemingly endless grip and hold.

Verdict We rode this tyre on a long e-bike ride in the Lakes and while it doesn’t feel too sketchy on Lakeland embedded limestone rocks, it doesn’t feel quite as assured and comfortable as the Maxxis Shorty Gen 2 on hard packed surfaces like trail centres and bone dry rock hard berms either. Overall, this means this is a well sorted, very grippy tyre that causes no surprises, but the casing and damping is slightly less calm and it’s just a smidge less capable than the category leaders in the slop it’s designed for.