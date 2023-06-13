Maxxis Shorty Gen2 3C Double Down tyre review

Originally launched in 2014, the Maxxis Shorty was a cut down mud spike in the same vein as the Specialized Hillbilly. Released four years earlier, Spesh’s tyre had brought to market what downhill champion Sam Hill had been doing for years, namely cutting down the lugs from mud tyres. This improved rolling resistance and worked better in harder-packed sections or even deep loam.

Maxxis’s Shorty was well-received and for loads of riders has been a default UK wet weather tyre ever since. Here at mbr we were never the biggest fans though, finding the ‘bobbly’ ride and sharp blocks occasionally sketchy, even in the sopping wet mud it targeted.

We had our own suspicions why the original Shorty was a bit liable to ping off rock and root edges mixed into any muddy stews. Those wide, continuous central paddles in the tread share a similar vagueness in the slime with the Minion DHF that also has thicker/longer central blocks. Plus the reinforcing scaffolding that supported the edge blocks on the inner side always seemed to make the pointy edges a bit inflexible and prone to pinging off things.

Well, this Gen 2 redesign has booted both these tread attributes to touch and immediately behaves way better for it. Only available in 2.4in width to enhance cut through slop, there’s less of a nervous, edgy feel on harder surfaces with the tread now slightly more open and uniform. Each little tread cube is less sharp and spiky, more squared-off on top, and a sipe (cut) has been added lengthways to the shoulder blocks. The whole block pattern now feels a bit more flexible and conforming in equivalent compounds; especially on the edge blocks that are seemingly less rigid without those triangulated inner tread supports.

The Gen 2 still offers tons of bite into soft soils and holds on like hell in slimy off-camber turns, but, crucially, it’s more continuously connected with the terrain when crossing hard obstacles like roots and rocks. It’s also faster rolling on hardpack surfaces like trail centres, with this latter effect reinforced in our minds by laps at Cannock Chase trail centre on an e-bike. Anyone who’s been there knows its shiny, slippy surfaces littered with polished stones and pebbles are a grip challenge even for small block tyres, never mind a cut-down mud spike. The new Shorty took it all in its stride though with excellent composure and security and no excessive edginess; very impressive for such a spaced-out pattern, mud-clearing pattern.

Overall, the Shorty Gen 2 tyre is much improved with this redesign and has gone from a tyre that was never a first choice however muddy and horrible trails were, to a near perfect wet-weather option that’s versatile enough to mix it up on drier trails. In fact, unless grip levels are Velcro-like hero dirt, which twist the tall blocks too much, there’s almost no reason to take it off. To cap it all, there’s very little penalty in terms of rolling resistance.

Verdict More versatile than the previous generation, it’s fast rolling for a mud tyre, clears clag exceptionally well and comes in Maxxis’s proven compounds and casings. There’s no denying it’s very expensive though; especially compared to the latest Specialized Hillbilly that offers more outright grip in the worst conditions.