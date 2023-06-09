Specialized Hillbilly GRID Gravity T9 tyre review

Specialized’s Hillbilly was the original cut down mud spike inspired by DH champ Sam Hill’s mechanic and brought to market over a decade ago. It’s been through several versions to arrive at the point today where Spesh makes it in its own factory, with proprietary rubber compounds and treads.

Available in either Gravity casing with double ply layers for DH-level protection and toughness or Trail casing with a reinforced single ply. Both models use T9 rubber, which is the brand’s softest, stickiest and slowest-rebounding formula.

Making its own MTB tyres from scratch has taken Spesh a few years to perfect, but don’t confuse the latest-generation tyres with previous Gripton versions. Like this Hillbilly with an all-new tread pattern, they’re all now much improved with great rubber and casings, while still remaining excellent value.

Following the common mud tyre pattern – moto-style, spaced-out, blocky lugs – zoom in on the latest Hillbilly tread and there’s more going on. Each shoulder block alternates and is angled slightly outwards (like a less pronounced Magic Mary) and within every other knob is a weird little raised tread block with a heavily siped panel. This uses micro-sized rubber fins (a bit like a file tread), presumably the better to splay out and connect to roots and rocks. There is also a similar ribbed tread on the outside of the alternate shoulder blocks, as more lateral siping on the broadly spaced out alternate central paddles.

Combine this detailed tread with Specialized’s slurpiest T9 rubber and there’s a hell of a lot of friction and grip on little edges, shiny roots and rocks. There’s also great bite into loose soils and good mud shedding from the spaced-out pattern.

We were pretty amazed by the Hillbilly’s performance on a day riding in melted snow and how well it dealt with really mushy ground where you couldn’t see much under leaves and slush. It never felt pingy or nervous, even hitting polished roots or slotting through eroded ruts and, overall, the new tread has superb grip and tracking without ever oversteering or pulling in muddy ruts. The really well damped casing and tread blocks resist bouncing and deflection off hard edges as well and the Hillbilly even works OK on polished bike park type surfaces where some mud tyres struggle.

All this grip does come with a penalty of being slower rolling, as you’d expect, but it’s not insanely bad like something like Michelin’s Wild Mud. 1,360g is at the top end of acceptable for an enduro bike and you clearly know you’re lugging a big chunk pedalling uphill, so opt for the Trail casing, unless you live somewhere really tough on tyres or are sticking one on an e-bike.

Verdict This Hillbilly is one of the grippiest MTB tyres we’ve ever used. It retails at an excellent price, works great on slimy roots and rocks as well as loose mud and even performs well in the dry. It’s heavy and slow rolling in the Gravity model though and less so in the Trail casing, which is the model we’d recommend for the front end for most riders.