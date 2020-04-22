Ion Scrub Select riding trousers review

Tougher than most riding trousers and handles wet rides better without getting heavy or saturated

Ion Scrub Select is their slightly heavier-duty, DH-style trouser using stiffer DWR-coated fabrics together with thinner, more flexible ones.

Reinforced panels in high impact areas include a thick, splashproof backside area topped by a rippled, flexible band for better ease of movement. A tight-fitting, elasticated ankle cuff keeps the trouser well out of the way of chain and cranks too.

The Ion Scrub Select ’s heavily articulated cut delivers perfect riding comfort, although two testers both reckoned the waistband was big for a Large/34in waist size. This meant cinching the Velcro hip tabs in as far as they would go to just get enough tension to stabilise the waist.

In wet UK weather, Ion’s fabric doesn’t get too heavy and dries really quickly. The tough, triple-stitched material and seams also haven’t got damaged or pulled during months of testing. Ion’s shape and function is near perfect then, but the well-positioned waistband could be tighter and would also benefit from stiffer elastic and material in the wrap-over tabs to keep things better locked in place. This is a common gripe I have with most riding trousers except the Specialized Demo Pro Pants that fail to consider most keen cyclists have muscular thighs and butts and comparatively smaller waists.

The Scrub Select costs £50 more than Spesh’s pant too, but is tougher and handles wet rides better without getting too heavy and saturated — it would be perfect with a stiffer, narrower waist for a bit less cash.