Specialized Demo Pro Pant review

Specialized Demo Pro Pant is a comfortable, slim-fitting riding trouser with good ventilation. I’ve been using it for trail riding and racing enduro.

While relatively thin, the fabric has proven tough enough to fend off brambles and snags on vegetation. The material has laser-cut holes at the thigh and behind the knee, and is treated with a coating to help repel water. The stretchy nylon easily accommodates bulky knee pads underneath, and the legs taper below the knee to sit tightly at the ankle.

Sitting lower down the front of the of the thigh, the Demo’s pocket layout initially looks a bit weird, but it works really well with my phone swinging less here than the more usual (higher and on the side) pocket position. There’s also a useful small zip stash on the rear of the waistband.

Attention to detail at the waist is one of the best aspects of Spesh’s design. The snug, fleece-lined waistband fastens solidly with a double stud aided by a Velcro back, and cinches tightly with two really sturdy wrap-around side flaps. The fly zip wraps right over and doesn’t budge or interfere either. Really comfortable and secure on your midriff, the Demo pants stays rock-solid all days with zero adjustment or fiddling.

There’s little extra insulation for the coldest weather and the fabric’s breathability can’t immediately dump sweat if you really build up humidity on big climbs on the hottest days. Windproof and warm enough for three seasons, they dry super-fast though, and are absolutely perfect for 90 per cent of UK riding conditions. This is now my favourite go-to riding trouser and sold for a fair price considering the quality on offer.

Verdict With winter approaching, long trousers make good sense. These trousers are well made, durable and way better than shorts at keeping mud and spray off your legs. Either option will keep you a bit toastier through winter too. With its elasticated rear panel, Specialized's Demo pant offers exceptional comfort and a really invisible feel while riding and is my new favourite riding pant.