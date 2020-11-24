Endura Women’s Singletrack jacket review

The Singletrack is built using Endura’s ExoShell20 fabric. This has a three-layer construction, using a nylon face fabric, a waterproof and breathable mid-layer and something called a Denier Tricot next to the skin. This is actually a fine stretchy mesh, which helps wick moisture, so you never feel all sticky. The three-layer construction does add weight and the Singletrack is one of the heaviest women’s jackets on test, but the in-house fabric does keep the price low.

The ExoShell20 is treated with a PFC-Free, non-toxic DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating that really helps pooling; water literally streamed off the surface. With a 20,000g/m2/24hr rating, breathability is excellent, but to stop heat build-up the jacket also features large vents under the arms.

We really like the over the helmet hood and there is plenty of room for long hair, a feature often overlooked with women’s jackets. The jacket comes up pretty high at the chin, offering the most protection of any here. It also has a really big zipper, which we like because it’s something to get hold of and there’s an internal storm flap to stop water getting in. Fabric Velcro tags on the wrists are comfortable and the Singletrack also has a great shape round the hips; it’s not too tight and it doesn’t ride up. This jacket has a ton of storage pockets including two internal pockets for keeping things dry and a chest pocket for a phone.

It was a really close call between this and the Madison DTE. The Singletrack is a full wet-weather jacket for all day rides, it has a ton of features and it does everything really well. It’s excellent value for money, but on days when it’s really chucking it down, we just preferred the tighter-fitting, more protective Madison DTE.