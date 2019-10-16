Crank Brothers Stamp 7 Large LE review

Sleek looking and works for all foot sizes but we think it would work better with longer pins or a deeper dish

Crank Brothers is the only company to offer pedal platforms to match shoe size. The Stamp 7 LE is available with a small and large size.

This sizing corresponds to 5-10 (37-43) and 10-15 (43-49) on the international footwear chart. LE means it’s a limited edition, available in purple, orange and green, as well as the regular red and black. Crank Bros also offers a Danny MacAskill signature option with custom artwork for the same money.

Since there is some crossover in the recommended shoe sizes, for this test we opted for the larger platform. At 110x110mm the Stamp 7 has the biggest surface area of any pedal we’ve tested of late but during testing it didn’t feel as secure as the Nukeproof Horizon or DMR Vault. We reckon this is down to two things – the shorter pin length and flatter profile. Crank Bros does claim the Stamp 7 is concave but it’s really slight and we never really felt centred on this pedal.

We can’t fault the build quality though – the Stamp7 uses fully sealed Igus LL-glide bearings and there’s even a grease post on the inside of the pedal. The low-profile design offers a bit more ground and cornering clearance, which is handy for pedal this big, but it just didn’t feel like our feet were sitting in the right place.

