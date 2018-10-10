"Without doubt one of the best purchases I have made for my MTB". Reader review by David Smith

The Moon Meteor Storm Pro is a USB rechargeable front light with 1700 Lumen output and a Boost mode that blasts out 2000 Lumens for 10 seconds.

Reader review by David Smith

Instagram: @i.am.a.smith

Moon Meteor Storm Pro light review

Is it a handlebar light or a helmet light or both?

Both.

How many claimed lumens does it have? Does it look as bright as you’d expect?

1700 claimed. For me it less about the lumens, but more about how it uses the light on the trail.

Tell us about the mounting. Is it faffy? Does it all stay in place?

Only using on the bar – works perfectly.

Describe the beam pattern? Centred, wide, narrow, blobby, smooth etc?

Nice wide beam pattern. No hot spots, no weird shadows or shapes

How are the battery burn times? Is there a fuel gauge display? Is it accurate?

It accurately shows me a countdown on battery life. Does seem to smash through the battery, so suspect I would need to cycle between the top two settings for a typical ride of 90 minutes.

Is it easy to recharge? How long does it take? Can you charge it via USB?

Very easy. About five hours empty to full.

Tell us about the controls. Can you operate it with gloves? Are there enough settings? Is there a remote?

Very easy, perfect.

How long have you had the light?

One week.

Verdict I use this new light on the bar. I have also purchased a Moon Vortex Pro for my helmet. The two work perfectly together. It's a huge step change over the £20 online job I had before. It's cost me £120 for both lights, but this is money well spent because it has given me the confidence to hit the trails at night as hard as I hit them in the day. Without doubt one of the best purchases I have made for my MTB. Highly recommended. Rating: 10/10