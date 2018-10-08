Could you be a product reviewer? Tell us about your bike lights!

Who knows products better than the people who own them and ride them again and again?

Do you ride ride at night? Do you have a bar light, a helmet light or a combination of the two? We want to hear about it please!

We’d love to hear your opinions on the bike light that you use for night riding. How does it perform? Is it bearing up to the abuse of regular riding? Was it a good value buy, and would you recommend one to others?

We MBR journalists test a lot of things but for one reason or another we can’t see to test enough bike lights to keep up with the ever-changing, ever-increasing market! Also, the very nature of bike lights is that they are best reviewed by someone over a long period of time. Living with a bike light, both during and after a ride, dealing with the recharging, in all sorts of weather is where real world reader reviews come into their own. So the more opinions we receive, the better.

What’s in it for you?

We’ll publish your review on our website, and by sharing your experiences (good or bad), you’re helping mountain bikers everywhere to spend their hard-earned cash wisely. You’re also helping the companies that make the best stuff to sell more products and make more money, which can only be a good thing.

Secondly, if you’re into internet fame, we can tag your Twitter or Instagram handle to help promote your social channels to our big audience. (But if you’re into internet solitude, we won’t.)

So here’s the form below (may open in a new browser window). Remember, the more information you put in, the better and more useful your review will be.

Can’t see the form? Click here to open it in a new window.

If you’ve got any questions or feedback for us, send us an email at mbr@timeinc.com.