Infini Super Lava light review

Normally 300 lumens would be short for any kind of serious riding, but with a tightly focussed beam the Infini Super Lava does project well up the trail.

Coming in at just short of £40 and with a on-paper output of 300 lumens the Infini Super Lava generally wouldn’t jump out as an offroad night riding contender, but it has turned into one of the great surprises of the test. It works, and is actually pretty effective.

We find it picks out trail detail far better than expected from its diminutive size. Of course this is all relative, and it would be truly swamped by the power of the Lumicycle Apogee or Exposure Six Pack, but pair it with the Ravemen PR1200 for example and you have a perfectly rideable kit for less than £140. Just don’t ride with higher powered companions and you will be perfectly happy!

It is super light and compact, barely noticeable on our helmets with it’s super little GoPro mount, and also comes with a bar mount in the kit which would, at a pinch, see you home in an emergency. A very handy little light to keep stowed away.

It does have 3 power levels and a flash mode, but with that low power output we have only ridden it nailed to the max. At least the others are available for commuting visibility if that is a requirement.

USB charging is very convenient, and that hour and a half run time is acceptable, if a little on the tight side for longer night rides. A great value, useful little light for those on a budget.