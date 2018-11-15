Lumicycle Apogee Extender Kit light review

Lumicycle Apogee Extender Kit has all new components, increased power and – importantly – new lenses for the four CREE XPL LEDs to improve the beam spread.

When we criticised the Lumicycle Explorer Plus for having too centre weighted a beam pattern last year, someone in Lumicycle was listening.

Straight out the starting blocks we are impressed with the new beam – a slightly less centre heavy spread with smooth transitions and plenty of close in light with no real harsh hot-spots or shadows. The cool yet slightly greeny colour temperature gives a very crisp feel to the light, and it all compliments the pokey 4000 lumen output perfectly to make a very impressive trail riding light. On the move we also appreciate the glove friendly toggle switch, easy to find in the dark and very positive in action – just flick it up for more power, down for less – easy.

The bar mount is still a bit of a faff, with pins needing pushed out and additional sections added if you want to extend up to oversize bars; if you have different bikes with different clamp sizes this could be a bind. Even having a spare mount would entail removing it with an allen key each changeover. Other than that the weight is a bit of an issue, coming in at near 700g, compared to the Exposure at 422g – quite a difference – but the quality and reliability are as good as ever with this solid British brand.