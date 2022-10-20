YT Jockey Tech jersey review

YT is also a newbie to the mountain bike technical apparel market, with eight long and short sleeve tops in various sombre hues that are totally in keeping with the brand’s emo styling and competing to be among the best mountain bike jerseys on the market. On the reverse of this Jockey tee is a skeleton riding reverse cowboy atop an ostrich… you have been warned.

The Jockey Tech is no mere marketing tool though, made mostly from polyester, there’s also a weave of cotton and elastane running through that makes it feel sumptuous next to your skin. It’s a more heavyweight jersey than most here, and it’s certainly warmer to ride in. Wicking is also not as impressive as the Patagonia Merino, but it’s not a sweat pit either. The Jockey Tech is best ridden in spring or autumn conditions then, although there have been plenty of chilly mornings this summer where it has worked well.

YT has added two nice details to the jersey, there’s a goggle wipe stitched inside the hem, and the collar features a printed label and a soft band of material running round the edge to keep you snug.

The materials the Jockey Tech is made from might be performance-orientated, but the cut is anything but. The arms were slightly too short and tight and tended to catch on our forearms as we moved on the bike, while the front was too baggy when we were leaning forwards. Basically, you’re riding in a T-shirt, albeit one made of technical fabrics.

Verdict This might well be the point though. Plenty of riders like this casual style, twinned with skinny jeans and a pair of Vans, it tells people you’re too cool to care. Fine if you’re a member of Generation Z or even Alpha: not fine if you’re a middle aged rider with kids. Like us.