Patagonia Merino 3/4 sleeve jersey review

Wool might seem a strange choice for a riding top, but some of the best mountain bike jerseys we’ve ever tried are made from merino. Specialized and Sweet Protection make two of our favourites, and we’ve found the material to wick well and keep us cool and comfy. Can the Patagonia Merino 3/4 sleeve do the same?

I’ve worn the Patagonia jersey on my last four rides without washing it afterwards. Totally gross, huh? They’ve been hot ones too, sunny days and 20degrees on the thermometer where I’ve sweated a ton on the climbs.

I can justify this though first because we all should be using less water. And second because it doesn’t smell. I mean, at all. There is no odour from the thing, despite the fact a bird pooped on my shoulder the last ride out. If it wasn’t for this I’d be wearing it now.

This jersey is great, as you can probably tell from my steadfast sartorial selection. That’s because it’s made from a blend of responsibly sourced merino wool and recycled polyester, where that wool is certified to the Responsible Wool Standard. Great for the environment for sure, but it’s also really soft next to your skin, and there are no tags sewn in to irritate you or catch on things. In my experience thin and high quality merino like this is way better at wicking away sweat when it’s hot, and feels much more comfortable than any manmade fibre when it’s doing this, never feeling clammy.

The marketing claims are that the Merino 3/4 is just as good in colder conditions too, and for once that’s not misspeak – it’s warm enough used as a base layer, and also offers some wind protection on a chilly morning as a jersey.

Patagonia has designed a “bike specific fit,” which means it’s a loose fitting T-shirt with a dropped hem and 3/4 sleeves. Being merino, it sits nicely on your skin without riding up or sticking, and doesn’t pick up static.

There’s also a women’s version that has feminine cut but still fits loosely, and comes in a few different colourways.

Verdict I like this jersey plenty. The price is high though, it’s even more than Sweet Protection’s Merino Hunter jersey and 30% more than the Specialized Enduro Drirelease merino top. But it'll repay the investment because it's so nice to wear and will last for longer than your average polyester pullover.