Nukeproof Blackline waterproof jacket review

With its 2.5 layer construction, the Nukeproof Blackline is around 150g lighter than the heaviest three-layer jacket we’ve tested in compiling our guide to the best waterproof jackets for mountain biking.

This makes it packable, and also means it cuts weight when it’s saturated, which unfortunately is something that does happen to the Nukeproof Blackline. It uses an off-the-peg fabric with a high breathability rating and medium waterproofness, but the first line of defence, the DWR didn’t work that well. After one ride and wash, water formed into patches on the surface of the fabric, which really impacted the overall performance.

To moderate temperature, the Nukeproof Blackline has open vents under the armpits, but the lightweight fabric also breathes really well, so even on some milder winter rides we never felt sticky. It has a nice comfortable fit and with plenty of room for multiple layers underneath, and even elbow pads if you wear them.

For a lightweight jacket there is quite a bit of storage – two zip side pockets, two internal stuff pockets and also a mini-chest pocket, into which you can stash the whole thing. If you want, you can also use the key fob to hang the jacket on your pack, which is handy if it’s dirty.

It has an adjustable over-helmet hood, so you can really batten down the hatches when a storm front rolls in. It also has a good fit round the neck, and the half elasticated/capped cuffs stop water and wind getting up the sleeves, but at the same time don’t feel restrictive.

Verdict Versatility is the name of the game – the Nukeproof Blackline is light enough to carry with you and throw on mid-ride, but you could also ride all day in it. It’s good value but will definitely need a re-proof sooner rather than later.