Endura MT500 Women’s Freezing Point Jacket review

Even though the trails have been rinsed, on most of my rides this winter, my go-to body muffler has been this Freezing Point Jacket from Endura. Why? Well I’ve been riding my e-bike a lot, which means I’m generating less heat, so I need something warmer and this is one of the best winter jackets I’ve tried. I also find a warm jacket is really handy at the rest stop or when my dad ends up having a 30 minute conversation with someone when we’re out riding.

The Endura Women’s Freezing Point Jacket features the MT500 Primaloft Gold Active insulation, which, according to Endura’s blurb, has a class-leading warmth-to-weight ratio. Sounds like a long-winded way of saying it’s lightweight and warm. The material has four-way stretch, which does mean it fits really well and doesn’t feel too restrictive, unlike some waterproof jackets I’ve tested.

It’s breathable, has good water resistance and also packs up really small should you want to stash it in a bag or an overloaded clothing drawer.

Like most Endura garments, the feature list is extensive – Silicone grip on the shoulders stops pack straps from slipping, there are two front hand warmer pockets and one hidden inside, pit zips for extra venting and a full over helmet hood. I’m a fan of hoods on jackets because I can tuck my long hair inside, which stops it getting covered in mud thrown up from the rear wheel. So for women with longer hair it’s a real advantage.

Review by Alice Burwell

Verdict Despite not being fully waterproof, I reckon the Endura Women’s Freezing Point Jacket is more versatile than a Gore-Tex shell. In a heavy downpour you could get a bit damp, but it does dry very quickly and the thermal inner layer really keeps the heat in. Like all Endura clothing, the quality is right up there, it gets the job done in harsh conditions and if you’re wondering, there’s also a men’s version.