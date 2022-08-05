Sweet Protection Trailblazer helmet review

For the last couple of years, I’ve ridden a Sweet Protection Trailblazer helmet whenever I’m not in a full-face lid or reviewing a rival product. It’s become my go-to and the only helmet (except the Smith Forefront 2) I choose to wear from dozens of models often kicking about.

It’s so sorted because the inside is perfectly sculpted and shaped, meaning fit and stability is better than anything on the market (and I’m not the only one amongst riding mates thinking this, either) and also because the ventilation is superb.

On the hottest days, the Trailblazer cools all over the head (including the brow) using something Sweet Protection calls ‘STACC’ – “Superficial Temporal Artery Cooling Channels’ – which describes how the intake vents on the front specifically target cooling air flow at the temples, where large arteries transport blood around the head and brain.

This design feeds air down the side of the interior above the ears and there are also small ports under the forehead portion to channel air around a retention band that’s suspended from the helmet to allow extra airflow over your brow. Sure, all this is pretty similar to other designs in these ventilation aims, but it works exceptionally well here and without impacting the great styling and low volume shape that keeps it close to the head so it looks sleek and compact.

Another brilliant aspect here is superb durability. Basically, I’ve worn the Dark Green MIPS version of this helmet until it’s literally worn out; I’d guess at least 100 rides in all weathers over the last two years, and through all that, the absorbent pads still haven’t come unstuck, none of the retention dials have broken and the visor and straps still work as intended. This is definitely not the case with lots of rival helmets.

This price includes a helmet bag, two sets of pads of different thicknesses and the four-piece construction with each zone specifically engineered to deal with common impacts in each area, so what’s not to love?