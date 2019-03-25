Smith Forefront 2 helmet review

The Smith Forefront 2 is manufactured using an Aerocore in-mould construction and features integrated skeletal structure.

>>> Best mountain bike helmets 2019: ridden and rated

Smith has completely redesigned Forefront for this season – it’s a lot deeper at the back and now features a proper visor, with a three-point adjustment and the facility to lift your goggles up and store them underneath. The Koroyd honeycomb has been extended into the back of the helmet, there’s a MIPS liner as standard and Smith has also formed some air intake channels into the front edge of the helmet to improve the cooling. You still get the clever storage channels front and rear for eyewear, lightweight straps and accessory mount.

The Koroyd panels are inserted and secured under the MIPS liner with a two-part XT2 anti-bacterial lining fastened over the top. The latter is really good at picking up excess moisture. With 20 massive vents, the Koroyd honeycomb and internal air channels, this is one of the best vented helmets on test.

The VaporFit retention device doesn’t extend full round the head but it features independent girth and height adjustment. You tighten the device via small dial, which is rubber coated for grip and features tiny detents allowing you to get a precise fit.

When we tested the cheaper Smith Session we said there were no pressure points but that’s not the case here – the Forefront really pinches at the temples. The distance at this point is a good 15-20mm narrower than any other helmet here. We’re not sure why Smith has made it this narrow but you definitely need to try this Forefront 2 on before buying (or buy online from somewhere with a reliable returns policy).

Verdict This is a quality helmet but we’ve had to drop the score due to the high price, painful sizing and the fact that, once parked, the goggles sat too low.