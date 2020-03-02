Mavic Deemax MIPS Helmet review

This new Mavic Deemax MIPS helmet has a very compact form, tons of ventilation and is lightweight at just over 300g in size medium.

There’s a rotating MIPS liner that helps absorb glancing impacts, and Mavic also uses a complicated ‘EPS-4D’ internal construction for extra protection. Developed by sister company Salomon for ski helmets, this uses individually moulded internal blocks that can deform independently under different impact velocities to minimise impact effects. Both technologies are incorporated seamlessly, so the Deemax feels very comfortable to wear.

The thick internal padding feels really cushy and absorbent and also dries quickly, aided by the massive vent holes (including several feeding the brow) that direct cooling air really effectively. The rear retention wheel, three-position cradle and unobtrusive ear loop straps all work exactly as intended with good increments and adjustability. There’s a small peak that’s fixed in position, and therefore won’t suit riders who stash goggles under the visor. It’s quite low down and was only just out of our line of vision too.

The outer shell, which extends down further at the rear for more protection, has exposed polystyrene on the lower edges that have picked up a few small dents and knocks in use. The Mavic Deemax MIPS’ overall shape is smaller and less wraparound than most enduro-style open face lids as well. And by not extending quite as far at the back or sides, it feels a little less protective than the Troy Lee A2 or Smith Forefront II that I wear regularly. However, it is arguably better ventilated than either.

Mavic’s new helmet feels light on the head and perfectly locked in place with tons of airflow, but despite receiving the Deemax designation Mavic commonly applies to DH products, it’s not the most heavy-duty or gravity-focused bit of kit and sits a little more on top of the skull than some other lids.