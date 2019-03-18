Endura MT500 helmet review

The Endura MT500 helmet is pricey but you are getting a lightweight, well-vented trail lid that takes impact protection to the next level.

>>> The best mountain bike helmets

On the outside the MT500 doesn’t look that dissimilar to the company’s Singletrack II helmet we tested a year ago but flip it over and you’ll see a sort of honeycomb internal structure. This is Koroyd, an energy absorbing material that’s actually structural part of the helmet. The idea is it crumples in a more predictable way than regular EPS during an crash and absorbs more of the impact energy. Since it’s honeycomb it also offers incredible air flow, making the MT500 one of the best vented helmets on test.

Endura uses a generic retention device but the dial is rubber coated for grip, has a nice smooth action and small detents, so you can really fine tune the fit. The one-piece sweat pad is better than lots of small pads and it’s also perforated to help wicking.

We found the MT500 to be a little short front-to-back but it’s standard width and feels really comfortable even with the dial snugged up tight. When it comes to construction and details, it ticks all the boxes. The thing is it just doesn’t look like a £150 helmet. Don’t get us wrong this helmet features some really sophisticated technology for the money, it’s just that after a couple of months use our sample is already pretty tired and, compared to Troy Lee and Giro, the styling and colour, is just a little flat.