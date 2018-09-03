Endura Singletrack II helmet review

Endura have only been doing helmets for two years but already they’re after improving them. Check out the new Endura SingleTrack II helmet.

>>> Best mountain bike helmets reviewed 2018: open and full-face lids compared

Endura’s newly refreshed Singletrack II helmet forgoes the high-tech Koroyd construction of the top end MT500 to create an even lighter, simpler and more affordable alternative. And at just 284g for the M/L size, it must be one of the lightest trail helmets on the market and goes almost completely unnoticed when you put it on. Allied to the minimal mass are large vents – including one on the top of the lid that’s a bit like a radiator scoop on a racing car – and internal channels that direct big gulps of air over your scalp. As such it’s become my default helmet choice for the summer 2018 heatwave.

The retention system is not a full wrap-around model, but it’s both comfortable and very secure, and also offers a wide range of height adjustment.

Goggles are catered for by the moulded rear (stops slippage) and tilting peak (parking place), and it’s nice to see the EPS protected by the shell around the vulnerable base.

Verdict Okay, you don’t get the added protection of Mips or Koroyd, and the splitters on the ear straps come loose too easily, but apart from that the Singletrack II is a fine helmet that would make a great choice for sweltering summer days.