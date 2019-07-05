Decathlon Rockrider AM 100 HT review

A lot to like about but also a lot to live with

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Score 8

Decathlon Rockrider AM 100 HT

Pros:

  • Only bike with a dropper post, quality 11-speed SRAM transmission. Decent geometry and price.

Cons:

  • Brakes are only marginally better than useless, pedal strikes, very noisy.

Product:

Decathlon Rockrider AM 100 HT review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£949.99
TAGS:

French outdoor pursuits supermarket, Decathlon, has listened to what the British rider wants and delivered this, the Decathlon Rockrider AM 100 HT.

>>> Best Hardtail Mountain Bike 2019: best reviewed mountain bikes under £375, £500, £750 and £1000

A world away from its usual range of XC bikes for leg shavers, Decathlon’s new trail hardtail has all the right angles and numbers on the spec sheet. It’s got a 120mm dropper post too, totally trumping its rivals and effectively making it faster as there’s no dicking around with QR collars or worse, multi-tools.

It’s also the only bike other than the Vitus Sentier with a RockShox Sector fork and so benefits from the suppleness of the Debonair system. Oh, and it costs £50 less than all the others, too.

But it’s not all roses for this French fancy. While assured and controlled on descents, the BB is a hair too low. Combined with the relatively low profile Michelin tyres and 175mm cranks, pedal strikes are annoyingly common. And there’s barely any clearance between the drive-side chainstay and the lower run of chain so when it gets rowdy it gets noisy. Then there are the B’Twin-branded Tektro brakes that are nothing short of diabolical — we thought they just needed bedding in but they never improved. Factor in the square lever that feels as nice in the hand as cheap cutlery, and we were massively unimpressed.

There’s a lot to like about the Rockrider but then there’s also a lot to live with. It’s a great effort from Decathlon, and they’re on the right lines. Sadly this first attempt has come up just short.

Decathlon Rockrider AM 100 HT

Details

Frame:Triple-butted 6061/6013 aluminium
Fork:RockShox Sektor RL, 130mm travel
Wheels:SUNringlé Duroc 40 hubs and rims, Michelin Wild AM 27.5 x 2.6in tyres
Drivetrain:SRAM NX1 chainset, shifter and r-mech
Brakes:Rockrider by Tektro, 180/160mm
Weight:13.59kg (30lb)
Sizes:M, L, XL
Size tested:L
Contact:decathlon.co.uk