BikeStow Original two bike rack review

If you have a van, you’re likely to have plenty of space for your bike, but unless you’ve bolted some fork mounts to the floor, your pride and joy is likely to be either wrapped in an old blanket or sandwiched between some sheets of tatty cardboard. What you want is a freestanding bike rack that holds the bikes securely and upright – like the BikeStow, for example.

The BikeStow Orignal is machined from high-grade plywood and is basically an A-frame that’s hinged in the middle, so you can fold it flat for storage. It’s available for two, three or four bike configurations, and included in the box are two straps that tether the BikeStow to the floor. To dock a bike you simply lift up the ‘V’ slider at the top of the frame, push the wheel into the slot – it can be front or rear– and then drop the slider back down against the tyre.

Currently there are two BikeStow Originals on test at MBR, a two bike and four bike rack. I’ve been running the two bike deck in my Volkswagen Caddy Life while the four bike has been in the company Mercedes Vito. In my Caddy, I can carry two e-bikes, held by either the front wheel or back wheel, with room to spare. I only run 2.6in tyres on my bikes, but the BikeStow will easily take tyres up to 3in wide. Since the wheel is supported at three points, it just doesn’t move. I’ve also been using the BikeStow to store the bikes indoors, and that’s definitely saved my walls from marks.

For the last six months the four-slot BikeStow has been used to transport MBR test bikes in a pair of Mercedes Vitos. Here testers have found that getting bikes in and out is a little more awkward, especially with some 29ers and bigger e-bikes. You have to angle the outer bike slightly to get it in, so it hits the side of the van, while getting the middle bikes into the stand often causes a bit of pedal and handlebar overlap. Rotating the bars 90º frees up some space, but having to do this before and after a ride is a bit of a chore.

Obviously, a lot depends on the van you have, the position of the doors/wheel arch and the access you have. That said, since the Bikestow has been in the Vito, there’s been a definite improvement in the general wear and tear on the test frames and also the inside of the van.

If I have one criticism, I would like to see some proper handles on the V sliders – there’s a machined hole but it’s not that comfortable to use. Not that there’s anything stopping you adding some yourself.

There are a couple of alternative racks on the market, and you could also go down the DIY route, but I reckon if you have a van or people carrier, the BikeStow Original is a must buy. It’s an investment, even for the two bike rack, but if you want to keep your toys and interior looking like new and eliminate faff, it’s a small price to pay.

