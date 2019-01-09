2019 YT Industries: updates for Capra, Tues and Dirt Love

YT sprinkle the update magic on the 2019 range

Direct to consumer powerhouse YT has added some fresh new updates to three of its existing model ranges to bring them kicking and screaming into 2019.

YT Capra

First up and we have probably the most popular of YT’s models, the Capra. The long travel enduro machine that really made a name for YT with its blistering performance and bargain pricing might have has a complete rework for 2018 and a brand spanking new aluminium limited edition. But that hasn’t stopped Germany’s Young Talent from fiddling with the spec and offering fresh new looks for the coming season. Each model is now available in two differing colour schemes and there are five sizes available for the 27.5″ version (S-XXL) and four for the 29er (M-XXL).

The top of the range, £4799, CF Pro Race model comes with Kashima coated FOX Float Factory suspension, SRAM Code RSC brakes, a Renthal carbon cockpit, wide range cassette from e*thirteen and LG1 R carbon wheels. Second tier £3,599 CAPRA CF Pro is specced with RockShox suspension, SRAM drivetrain, Eagle cassette, and Code RS brakes. e*thirteen LG1+ wheels and Race Face Turbine R35 handlebar complete the CAPRA CF Pro build.

Customers can also choose between FOX or RockShox suspension on the aluminium framed Capras. The CAPRA AL Comp (£2,699) comes with a FOX suspension, e*thirteen cassette and SRAM Code RS brakes, while YT are pretty keen to explain that the setting up and handling the CAPRA AL Base (£2,299) is “child’s play even for beginners”, thanks to user friendly component speccing.

YT Tues

YT’s DH and free ride killer again felt the love with a full revamp for 2018 but, just like the Capra, this too has had a spruce up with a slight adjustment of components speccing and colour changes.

The TUES 27 CF Pro Race (£4,999) is YT’s downhill flagship and sports Kashima coated FOX Float Factory components. E*thirteen’s cassette, SRAM’s X01 DH 7-speed derailleur and TRP‘s G-SPEC DH brakes. Rounding out the build, it also features a carbon Renthal cockpit, carbon wheels and cranks from e*thirteen.

The TUES 27 CF Pro model (£3,599) has FOX Performance Elite suspension, SRAM’s GX DH derailleur, e*thirteen’s premium LG1+ DH crank, and TRP’s Quadiem brakes. Lightweight yet robust LG1+ wheels from e*thirteen round off the build.

Those who prefer aluminum can choose between the TUES AL Comp (£2,699) and the TUES 27 AL Base (£2,299). Both bikes come equipped with excellent components to ensure the best entry into the downhill business and to keep experienced riders interested as well. On the TUES AL Comp the FOX 40 Float Performance Elite fork and FOX VAN Performance shock offer high performance and great reliability, while the RockShox suspension and solid components on the TUES 27 AL Base are easy to set up.

YT Dirt Love

YT’s beginnings were in dirt jumping and the first full bike ever produced was the Dirt Love. It hasn’t changed a lot for 2019 but the one thing to shout about is it’s now available in a second, longer frame size. This should suit taller riders or just those that prefer a more stretched out frame, especially one that suits slopestyle events and courses.

Specced with the obligatory RockShox Pike DJ fork, super strong DT Swiss 533D wheels and SRAM Level TL brakes, the 2019 Dirt Love (£1,199) features a new, blacker than black paint job.