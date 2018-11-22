Limited edition aluminium YT Industries Capra is 100% carbon free

Limited to just 200 bikes

YT Industries’ special edition of the CAPRA 27 AL is in response to demand for an aggro aluminum bike with high performance components.

The core of the limited edition is the elaborately-designed aluminum frame. Something YT is marketing as ‘100% carbon free’, possibly in response to a backlash of environmental concerns over the sustainability and lack or recycling of carbon fibre.

It apparently “sets standards in aluminum workmanship as the multi-butted, hydroformed tubes not only keep the weight down and strength up but embody the look of a true YT”. With this ethos in mind the CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition comes in a raw aluminium look.

YT Industries Capra AL LTD need to know

Full aluminium frame designed around bike parks and hardcore enduro trails.

180mm travel front and rear, featuring a coil sprung Fox DHX2 shock and Fox 36 Float Factory fork.

27.5″ wheel size.

Shimano XTR/e*thirteen 1×11 drivetrain

Limited to just 200 bikes worldwide.

UK retail £3,199

YT Industries Capra AL LTD press release

Equipped with the FOX 36 Float Factory fork and the FOX DHX2 Factory shock, the CAPRA Ltd stands ready to take on demanding trails and bike park laps. With 180mm of super smooth travel, the FOX 36 Float Factory fork provides unrivalled traction and keeps you on course in the roughest of conditions. The heavy duty FOX DHX2 Factory shock with its lightweight SLS steel spring combines maximum performance with a wide range of adjustment, for that extra rear end sensitivity that gives you the ability to deal with any terrain. Plush and poised, the bike still provides enough feedback to allow you to know what it’s doing. For better efficiency on the way back up the hill, the shock can also be locked out with a simple flick of a switch. With massive gear range and the robustness to match it, the 1×11 drivetrain is ready to deal with any conditions. E*thirteen’s 9-46 tooth cassette is the first choice when it comes to aggressive trail riding and tough racing. SRAM’s Code RSC brakes with adjustable reach and bite point provide optimal modulation, and with 200mm Centerline rotors both front and back you’ll never find yourself lacking in stopping power. The Kashima coated FOX Transfer Factory dropper post scores high marks with infinite travel adjustment, ease of use and reliable performance. The Renthal cockpit and e*thirteen TRS+ wheels round out the Ltd build in style.

With the CAPRA, YT has combined the capabilities of a full-blown DH machine with the climbing prowess of a trail bike. With short chainstays and a slack head angle, the modern geometry delivers just the right combination of agility and stability. The CAPRA 27 is made for those who are looking for the liveliness of a trail bike with the suspension travel reserves of a downhill bike. Thanks to that extra travel, it sticks to the ground as a real DH rig would. The slack head angle and the long wheelbase ensure stability at speed, while the short chainstays provide a poppy, agile feel and an appetite for railing corners. Without compromise, a true downhill weapon – that you can also ride without a lift.

The CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition is available in five frame sizes, from S to XXL. This wide range ensures that every rider can find a suitable frame size. YT’s Tailor Made concept gives every rider the choice of two or even three frame sizes, depending on preferred reach and riding style. The concept is made possible by a combination of low seat tubes and dropper posts. The choice of frame size no longer depends solely on the height of the rider, giving everybody the option of running anything from moderate to extra-long reach numbers.

When can you get one?

The CAPRA 27 AL Limited Edition goes live on the YT web shop on November, 22nd, 2018. 200 unique pieces will be available, 100 bikes in the US and 100 in the EU. Customers from the US can order and buy the bike immediately. European customers can pre-order the bike starting November, 22nd, 2018. It will be available starting November, 28th 2018.