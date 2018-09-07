Bikes, bikes, bikes and more bikes

The NEC Cycle Show is gearing up to host MTBers. Welcoming some of the biggest and best brands in mountain biking from around the world.

>>> How to demo a mountain bike properly

When is the Cycle Show?

28-30 September 2018, NEC Birmingham

Friday 28th September: 9:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday 29th September: 9:30am – 5:00pm

Sunday 30th September: 9:30am – 5:00pm

For all tickets, please visit cycleshow.co.uk

What’s on for mountain bikers at this year’s Cycle Show?

MTB brands from around the world

Dedicated Mountain Bike Bunker with 1.7km woodland single track

Bosch EMTB test track free to ride the latest ebikes

Extreme Bike Battle featuring professional riders

Freeride Mountain bike legend Sam Pilgrim to attend

British BMX Flatland Champion Lee Musselwhite providing free coaching

Advice from the leading mountain bike media

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham between 28th and 30th September, The Cycle Show will also be playing host to some of the biggest names in the off-road riding world – perfect to keep adults and kids of all ages entertained. Pro freerider Sam Pilgrim is making a guest speakers appearance on Sunday 30th September; while Lee Musselwhite (Professional BMX Flatland Rider and UK Flatland Champion) will be offering BMX Flatline coaching for kids throughout the show.

With more riders soon to be announced.

This year’s Cycle Show will be the best place in the country to see, try and buy the latest 2019 bike models from the leading brands including Calibre, Cannondale, Canyon, Orange Bikes and Rose Bikes. Not only that, but a chance to see some of the most innovative brands including Kona, Oakley, Rocky Mountain and Whyte.

Free test tracks throughout the exhibition centre will give you the chance to try out the latest mountain bikes and electric mountain bikes. Make sure you head to the MTB Bunker for 1.7km of woodland singletrack, with product demos from the likes of Oakley and the chance to try out bikes from brands including Cube, Calibre and Canyon.

Every wondered what 300 tonnes of high quality dirt looks like? Get to the Bosch EMTB Test Track to feel what power assisted bikes can do. Complete with big ramp sections, dirt mounds and berms you’ll get a “true electric bike experience”. All visitors will have the option to ‘try before they buy’ alongside benefiting from special show offers on the most innovative cycling gear, accessories and kit.

To make your experience at the Cycle Show the best it can be, get yourself a VIP ticket. The VIP ticket will get you a whole heap of freebies and show perks designed to make your visit to the show extra special. From Fast Track entry to the show and test track access, 48hr priority booking of the road test track, VIP WD40 goodie bag, free massage, exclusive access to celebrities and the VIP lounge don’t miss your chance to be a VIP for the day. Even if you’ve already purchased your standard ticket, upgrades are still available today. There are a limited number of tickets available so don’t miss your chance!