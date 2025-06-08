Why you should wait three weeks before ordering a DJI-powered Amflow, plus the four e-bike trends to know about right now

I’ve no doubt there are more DJI Avinox-powered e-bikes coming out this summer, and you’ll probably hear about them right here in less than a month’s time: plus all the latest e-bike news you might’ve missed

There’s never been a better time to ride e-bikes: brands are falling over themselves to offer us deals, while the disruptor DJI is forcing established giants like Specialized to up their game and push development on.

It’s happening awfully fast though, so here’s what I reckon are the most important e-bike trends and rumours in June 2025, from the latest motor developments to brands joining the DJI train.

1. Don’t buy a DJI bike just yet…

Wait three weeks and see what’s changed. Rumour has it we’re about to see a glut of new and established brands displaying the most powerful motor out there, redefining our list of the best electric bikes with the DJI Avinox motor.

Europe’s biggest bike festival takes place at the end of June, called Eurobike it’s the place to see the latest and greatest bikes and kit. And for 2025 we’ve heard rumblings that over a dozen brands could have new bikes with the DJI Avinox motor.

The same thing happened at the China Cycle Show this May after all, where we spotted yet another new DJI-powered e-bike with mid-pivot suspension, 160mm travel and a £6,000 pricepoint – the Velduro Rogue.

I’d be blown away if there weren’t many more on display at Eurobike joining the likes of Forbidden’s new Druid CorE and the new Unno Mith e-bike.

Amflow’s not standing still either, with running upgrades to the current Amflow PL Carbon Pro that include the latest model year 2026 Fox 36 Factory with Grip X2 damper, and the latest SRAM Eagle Transmission drivetrain.

2. Big power is still the hot ticket

There’s space at the top power table for more players than just DJI, Bosch and Specialized, as Mahle proved this week when it launched its Mahle M40 e-bike motor with 850W power and 105Nm of torque. That makes it more powerful than the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, its recent 750W power boost notwithstanding.

The M40 – Mahle’s first go at a mid-mounted motor under its own name – also trumps the Specialized S-Works with 720W. That must be a bitter pill to swallow for the US powerhouse given the German brand used to make its mid-power motors – the 1.1, and 1.2 we saw in the latest Specialized Turbo Levo SL

Mahle’s M40 isn’t just punchy, it’s light too if the claimed 2.5kg weight is accurate. That makes it the same weight as the Avinox, and at 340 watts per kilo it’s generating the second best power to weight ratio out there.

What’s not so clever about it is you can’t actually buy a bike with the M40 in the UK, meaning most of us will still have to think of it as the road to Birmingham. Mahle says this is going to change though as more bikes use the system, as will its motor range, which is set to grow over the next few years.

3. But there’s still room for SL motors

TQ has launched its new HPR60 drive system with more power and torque, and it obviously thinks there’s still a place in the e-bike market for mid-power motors.

The new HPR 60 increases power by 50W to 350W, with up to 200% rider assistance, gets improved cooling including larger exterior fins and has better efficiency. There’s also a new colour display, and battery size options have leapt up to 580Wh in the biggest size.

And it works really well too, as Danny and I found out riding the new Yeti MTE T3 X0 e-bike last month, the first machine to get the motor. It only has 145mm travel but the bike is absolutely sublime in action, while the geometry is also spot on. A potential lightweight e-bike of the year in the making, I reckon.

Honestly, I figured it would go the other way though. TQ was an early proponent of high power, its HPR120S e-bike motor on the Haibike Flyon back in 2019 developed a whopping 120Nm of torque. Would that have been a better avenue to go down in 2025? Perhaps it just got its timing wrong, and actually had its product to market <emtoo</em> early.

4. Specialized will have to react

Specialized has launched a new, lower-priced Turbo Levo in an alloy frame, with two models in the range starting from £5,199. And while I’m not suggesting this is some kind of snap reaction to the killer-priced Amflow, I think we’ll see better value coming from Specialized over the next few years.

What other choice does it have? When Specialized launched the latest iteration of its hugely successful Turbo Levo e-bike – an amazing bike, I might add – it was met with a ton of negative comments on social media about the price of the S-Works bike, and its two tier motor power offering. My betting is that riders will vote with their wallets, and snap up the growing number of higher powered DJI-powered bikes.

Unless that is Specialized ditches its two-tier power structure, and lets all its customers into the latest Turbo Levo full power party. At present you need to fork out £12,500 for the maximum 111Nm of torque and 720W of peak power on the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo Gen 4 e-bike. That’s the kind of power that can be had for a little over £5,500 on the Teewing Turbo Force XT, the entry level version of the Teewing I unboxed last month.

Now imagine if riders could get the full beans on the entry level Levo Alloy at £5,199 ($5,800 USD / $8,900 AUD) – suddenly it’s a much harder choice which bike to buy, given how brilliant the new Turbo Levo rides.

For reference, the specs on the alloy bikes look pretty good to me. You get the same 150mm travel and MX wheels as the posh carbon bikes, and a massive 840Wh removable battery. The new Mastermind TCU Apple watch screen integrated into the top tube looks really good. And the frame comes in five sizes with 12 different geometry settings, so every rider can get the proper fit for their riding.