Everything you need to know about the new Specialized Turbo Levo Gen 4 range: motor power, battery capacity, weights, prices and specifications

The new Specialized Turbo Levo 4 is finally here, it's got a stonking great motor, a two-tier pricing structure and so much more it's hard to know where to begin... so try here with the lowdown on the four bikes in the range

It’s been 10 years since the world first clapped eyes on the original Turbo Levo, a bike that completely redefined the e-bike era with its big internal battery and raw power. There have been two more generations in between, but now a decade on we have the new Turbo Levo 4, a bike that could be just as revolutionary.

After months of testing, we have a full review of the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo e-bike, and Danny’s written a small novel on all that’s good (and bad) about it – skip there to see how to it rates against the best electric mountain bikes in 2025, or keep reading for a range overview including prices and spec.

Specialized Turbo Levo Gen 4 need to know

New range has two-tier power – you need S-Works to get the full gas

150mm travel, 160mm fork, mullet setup, 23-24kg weight depending on model

720 watts peak power and 111Nm torque on range topping, £12,499 S-Works

666 watts peak power and 101Nm torque on the three bikes lower in the Levo range

New frame with modular removable batteries (840Wh as standard) and 6-points of geo adjust

SWAT internal frame storage clips on up above the battery

Four models in the range, entry level Comp is £6,799

Let’s cut to the chase then and I’ll give you the quick pub quiz cheat sheet on the new bike. First up the power is stoopid high, up to 720 watts peak power and 111Nm of torque is a huge bump on the old 90Nm of torque and 565 watts. Note that I’m staying well away from comparing it to the DJI-powered Amflow PL Carbon, that’s a debate for another video, coming very soon!

Battery size is hefty, at 840Wh, and there’s an optional range extender and a 600Wh option sold separately. They’re all removable of course, and that makes it pretty useful as a modular system for longer or shorter rides, it’s claimed.

Amazingly there’s also space for SWAT internal frame storage despite the huge battery, it’s up at the top of the downtube and held on by magnets. Specialized says this is the first of a kind for e-bikes, but those of you with long memories will recall the Orange Phase Evo with the Bosch SX motor from 2023 also had internal frame storage. Go Brits.

The Turbo Levo travel sticks at 150mm in the rear, but the fork is now 10mm more than previously, at 160mm. The dual rate Genie shock we first saw on the Specialized Stumpjumper 15 Pro trail bike is used on the Turbo Levo now too: Spesh says it’s as supple and linear as a coil spring, before ramping up the progression in the last part of the travel like and air shock.

Six way adjustable geometry, a Super Charger recharge time of one hour (to 80% capacity) and a fancy new MasterMind TCU and app also scream genre defining.

Specialized Turbo Levo Gen 4 range, spec and prices

S-Works Turbo Levo £12,499 ($13,499, €14,499)

The flagship model gets a FACT 11m Carbon frame with carbon shock link, geo adjust and SWAT. There’s a Fox Float X Factory shock with the Specialized Genie design, and a Fox Float 38 with Grip X2 damper.

Powering the bike is the new 3.1 S-Works motor, which gets 110Nm torque and 720W peak power. The removable battery is 840Wh. There’s also a 12amp smart charger.

S-Works drivetrain is exclusively SRAM XX, it gets a 34t chainring and short 160mm cranks. SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes with 220/200mm rotors do the stopping.

Wheels are Traverse HD, with 29in on the front and 27.5in behind, while the tyres are the new Butcher Grid Gravity with T9 rubber. There’s also a posh new Fox Transfer NEO Factory dropper post.

There are five sizes (S2-S6), and the S4 weighs a claimed 23.68kg (52lb, 3.3oz). Finally, you can get the S-Works as a frameset only for £6,799 ($7,499, €7,499)

Specialized Turbo Levo 4 Pro £10,299 ($11,499, €11,999)

The next bike down in the range gets the same frame as S-Works, but without the carbon link. The main difference is in the motor though, which is limited to 101Nm torque and 666W of peak power. The charger is slower too, you get a 4amp version.

The suspension remains the same at the S-Works, with Fox Float X Factory shock with the Specialized Genie design, and the same Factory level 38 fork. Drivetrain duties are still SRAM but spec down a level to X0 and a shorter 155mm crank.

The wheels and tyres remain the same as the posh bike, but you have to ‘make do’ with a Bike Yoke Revive Max 3.0 dropper post.

There are five sizes still (S2-S6), and the S4 weighs a claimed 23.94kg (52lb, 12.5oz)

Specialized Turbo Levo 4 Expert £8,499 ($9,499, €9,999)

The Expert gets the same frame, same motor as the Pro bike, and the same battery as the S-Works model. The changes are all component based then, with SRAM GX AXS Transmission, Performance Elite-level suspension (still with the Genie design), and SRAM Maven Silver brakes.

The cockpit is Spesh ownbrand, except for a PNW Loam post. Same wheel and tyre setup as the Pro bike. Weight is 24.41kg in S4, Spesh says.

Specialized Turbo Levo 4 Comp Carbon A7 £6,799 ($7,999, €7,999)

I’m pleased to say the entry-level Comp gets the same frame and motor as the other bikes in the range, barring the S-Works. The shock is a Fox Float X Performance and up front is a Fox Float 36 Rhythm with Grip damper, and the Genie technology.

There’s wireless shifting even on the Comp bike too, with an exclusively SRAM S1000 drivetrain and a GX chain. There’s plenty of Specialized own brand components on this bike, like the wheels and tyres, grips, saddle and stem… but that doesn’t make it necessarily a bad choice.

The seat post is X-Fusion, and SRAM Maven Bronze brakes round out the package, which weighs a claimed 24.42kg in size S4.