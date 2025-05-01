Bosch CX gen 5 motor gets power and torque upgrade to 100Nm and 750W, and it’s free to all owners, but it’s still not a match for the DJI Avinox numbers

Bosch bestows its flagship motor with a power and torque upgrade to narrow the gap to DJI, and launches a new CX Race motor and integrated top tube display.

Bosch has confirmed its much rumoured power update for the Performance CX gen 5 motor, raising the output to 100Nm and 750W, as well as revealing the new CX Race motor and integrated Kiox 400C top tube display. But is it a case of too little, too late in the fight over who makes the best motor? With DJI recently allowing its owners to unlock the maximum 1,000w in Turbo mode, Bosch is still lagging behind the Chinese disruptor in terms of raw stats.

The good news is that existing Bosch Performance CX owners will be able to download this upgrade for free, over-the-air, from July. Within the Flow app, they will also be able to control power, torque, and support using sliders. Bosch also lifted the covers on the new CX Race motor and the long-awaited top tube display.

Bosch Performance CX power update need to know

Peak power jumps from 600W to 750w

Torque rises from 85Nm to 100Nm

Power, torque, and support all adjustable in the Flow app

Update is free to existing CX gen 5 owners from July, and will be standard on all new bikes

Added eMTB+ mode offers a more dynamic, sporty experience with automatically variable power delivery

Bosch mooted that there would be a power upgrade for the latest gen 5 Performance CX motor down the line, and finally here it is. It’s totally free to existing owners, will be standard issue on all new CX-equipped bikes going forward, and it offers a useful extra 15Nm of torque, and 150W additional power at the top end. Great news, but it remains to be seen if this will be enough to sway consumers currently trying to decide between a Bosch CX bike, Specialized’s new Turbo Levo, or one of the DJI-equipped models such as the Amflow PL Carbon, Forbidden e-Druid, or Unno Mith.

Bosch will make the update free to download over-the-air from July, with owners then able to customise the power, torque, and support all the way up to 750W, 100Nm, and 400% within the Flow app. Of course, you can also choose to stick with the existing numbers if you don’t want to accept the increased wear and tear on drivetrain components and the reduced range. This means owners of bikes like the Trek Rail+, Whyte E-Lyte 150 Evo and Kado, Transition Regulator, the recently released Santa Cruz Bullit and Vala, and many other models, will be able to enjoy a free engine remap and more assistance.

With this update Bosch closes in on the new Specialized Turbo Levo, which has 720W and 111nm in the S-Works version. However, cheaper models are detuned to 666W and 101Nm, and these will be the versions most riders will be buying. However, DJI Avinox’s remains one step ahead with 1,000w and 105Nm in Turbo mode, and up to 120Nm in Boost for 30 seconds.

In addition to the increased power, Bosch is releasing a new eMTB+ mode to sit alongside Eco, Tour, Tour+, eMTB, and Turbo. This new mode “bridges the gap between Race and eMTB mode” according to the brand, offering “greater dynamics and control”. The intelligent mode adapts automatically, with up to 400% support available – the motor giving 4x the rider power input up to 750W. Extended Boost gives riders adjustable overrun controlled through the pedals, while the integrated sensors have been calibrated to be more sensitive on rough and technical terrain. Bosch says eMTB+ is the best option for performance and technical riding, while eMTB is optimised for range and touring. We’ve already been trying the new new power update, and we’ll have a range test video shortly featuring the Whyte Kado with the upgraded Bosch CX motor and 800Wh battery.

Bosch Kiox 400C top tube display need to know

Integrated colour display sits inside the top tube

Automatically displays the most relevant data depending on the ride situation

Live data includes power, cadence, heart rate, elevation, speed, distance, range and more

Automatic screen brightness adjustment

Navigation compatible

USB-C socket for charging accessories

It’s taken an age, but Bosch’s in-tube Kiox screen is finally here. The first bikes with blanking plates surrounding their Top Tube Controllers appeared at the end of 2023, signalling there was a new display coming, but it’s taken 18 months for the final product to appear. This takes the form of the new Kiox 400C, with a colour screen, rich data feeds, and dynamic display that changes depending on whether you’re climbing or descending. For example, elevation is displayed while climbing, and speed when descending. Data for each situation can also be customised by the rider.

Incorporated into the display are physical buttons – no, this is not a touchscreen design – giving riders the opportunity to change modes, cycle through screens and power the bike on and off using the display. This can also be done via the Mini Remote on the handlebar, or this can be removed entirely for a clean cockpit.

Automatic brightness control keeps the display visible in different light conditions, and there’s a USB-C port for charging phones and accessories. If your Bosch-equipped bike has the blanking plate surrounding a System Controller, you’ll be able to upgrade to the new display, although you will need to visit your local Bosch dealer to get it coded-in. We’ve yet to be given the cost of the new unit, but with a Kiox 300 display priced at just over £100, it’s likely to be in the same ballpark.

Bosch Performance CX Race motor need to know

CX-R motor gets same power as CX (100Nm / 750W) with 400% support

Race mode boasts the most responsive performance, tuned for competition and technical riding

Titanium axle and ceramic bearings save weight and reduce friction

Claimed weight 2.72kg – saving around 100g over standard CX

The latest version of the flagship Bosch CX Race motor turns the wick up further with near-instantaneous response, high-tech materials, and customised modes biased to performance riding. But the gap to the CX motor narrows, where the CX-R is no more powerful and only marginally lighter than the standard gen 5 unit.

With 100Nm of torque, 750W peak power, and up to 400% support, there’s no change relative to the regular CX unit. And both motors get Extended Boost up to the maximum 2m for surging up and over steps, ledges and obstacles. The new Race mode claims to walk the tightrope between performance and control, with what Bosch calls “lag-free acceleration” and full power assistance up to the speed limiter. Extended Boost is described as being “further extended” in Race Mode, providing additional thrust. As with all other modes on both the CX and CX-R motor, riders can control various parameters in the Bosch Flow app.

A suite of sensors monitors the bike at 1,000hz, feeding back data on cadence, torque, acceleration, rotation, pitch, and vibration. This helps both the CX and CX-R respond with just the right amount of power at the precisely the right moment.

Physically, the new Race motor is upgraded over the regular CX with a titanium axle and ceramic bearings. The former saves around 80g over the steel axle, while the ceramic bearings should reduce friction as well as improve durability.

Look out for first ride impressions on the new update, Kiox 400C and Bosch Race motor very soon.