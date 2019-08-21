Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What we're excited about this month





Here’s what we’re excited about this month: Whyte Es, techno flapjacks, big noisy turtles, cute T-tools, kid corsets, marvellous multicolour dream bike bags and more…

Whyte E-150 RS, £5,250

Frame is made from 6061 T6 aluminium — Whyte uses carbon on its conventional bikes but says that with e-bikes weight saving is less important than keeping the price low. The E-150 RS is £5,250, making it about £250 more than the YT Decoy CF Pro. RockShox suspension — Lyrik Select RC with 150mm travel up front and a Deluxe RT shock. Whyte has sensibly applied big stopping power to the E-150 with Code R 4-pot brakes complete with 200mm rotors. Read our full story here.

Torq Explore flapjacks, £1.65

Tastier and less race-orientated than Torq’s usual energy offerings, these new Explore Flapjacks are made with organic oats, raisins, syrup, and maltodextrin. Vegan friendly, three flavours and 263 calories.

Topeak Tubibooster, £54.99

The Tubibooster can store 200psi of air in its tank, helping you inflate tubeless tyres. Uniquely, it will also fit Topeak CO2 cartridges making them refillable rather than single use.

Big Turtle Shell Ultra, £159.99

Built for the outdoors, the Big Turtle Shell Ultra wireless omnidirectional speaker is loud enough to deafen you at 30ft, plays for eight hours on a charge and is totally waterproof.

Nikwax Basefresh, £3.49

Revive stinky riding gear with BaseFresh conditioner from Nikwax, it’s designed to deodorises your garments and remove stubborn smells that build up over time. It’s even safe to shove it in with your regular washing load.

Leatt Fusion Vest 2.0 Junior, £259.99

Help keep your kids safe with the Fusion Vest 2.0 Junior from Leatt, it’s got armour for the chest, back, shoulders and flank, and built in neck brace too. CE certified, comes in three sizes.

Feedback Sports T-handle Tool Kit, £165

Made from the hardest S2 steel, these T-handle Tool Kit wrenches from Feedback Sports come in a smart carry case and feature a lifetime warranty. You get a T25 Torx and 2.5-6mm hex keys for your money.

Fabric Megabar, £44.99

Style meets function in the shape of Fabric’s Megabar, it features a big alloy barrel, turned wood handle, braided hose with smarthead for presta and schrader. Comes with snap-on frame strap.

Cube AM Baggy Short, £89.95

Cube’s new AM range of clothing has arrived, featuring the Baggy Short here, available in seven sizes, two colours and with reinforced panels on the knee and seat for durability.

EVOC Bike Travel Bag Multicolour Edition, £399.95

Make your bike unmissable on the baggage carousel with the Multicolour Edition Bike Travel Bag from Evoc. Boasts a rigid frame to secure your bike, wheel pockets to take 29er wheels and easy-roll skate wheels.