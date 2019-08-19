Dirty Deals: Reverbs, Fox knee pads, Giro helmets and much more!

N-n-n-n-nine great Dirty Deals

These n-n-n-n-nine great Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: Hope brakes, Maxxis DoubleDown tyres, Troy Lee gloves and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

B’Twin Cycling Warm Rain Jacket was £44.99, now £24.99

Save 44%! “This jacket is designed for a riding position. Its shape covers the lower back, arms, neck and wrists while cycling, providing excellent protection from the rain and wind. Vents under the arms to let air circulate freely. You can wear your helmet over the hood. Equipped with 2 hand pockets and one inner chest pocket with zip fastener for added safety..”

Buy Now: B’Twin Cycling Warm Rain Jacket from Decathlon for only £24.99!

Fox Launch Pro Knee Guards was £65.00, now £39.99

Save 38%! “Perforated neoprene offers comfort & breathability. Ergonomic plastic knee cup with Kevlar fabric coverage. Pre-curved ergonomic fit. Wrap-around hook & loop closures.”

Buy Now: Fox Launch Pro Knee Guards from Leisure Lakes for only £39.99!

Jamis Dakar A2 was £1,100, now £880.00

Save 20%! “Full suspension opens up a whole new world of speed and control off-road. Modernized with 27.5” hoops, this is the frame platform that’s won us numerous industry accolades and Bike of the Year awards. Perfect rigs for the experienced rider who is looking to upgrade to their first dual suspension or for new riders looking for a head start in performance.”

Buy Now: Jamis Dakar A2 from Evans Cycles for only £880.00!

Giro Fixture helmet was £49.99, now £39.99

Save 20%! “The Fixture’s™confident mountain style and breezy ventilation combine in a compact design that complements nearly any ride—especially when there’s dirt under tread. Some of our best features, like In-Mold construction coupled with the ease and comfort of our acclaimed Roc Loc Sport fit system, offer the versatility you need to ride everything from fire-road adventures to swooping singletrack trails.”

Buy Now: Giro Fixture helmet from Evans Cycles for only £39.99!

FSA K-Force MTB Wheelset was £1,486.00, now £458.99

Save 69%! “A fast-paced and responsive set of wheels for the speed-focused off-road rider, this K-Force pair from FSA lets you tear through the cross country course with power and aggression. Constructed from unidirectional carbon, each 26.1mm-wide rim gives a stiff and supportive performance as you tackle tricky trails and loose surfaces on your way to the podium. Lightweight and reliable, they stay strong under the rowdiest mountain riding conditions.”

Buy Now: FSA K-Force MTB Wheelset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £458.99!

RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Seatpost was £328.00, now £169.99

Save 48%! “Completely redesigned internals with new SKF internal floating piston. Improved performance and durability in all conditions. Available in travel lengths from 100mm to 170mm. Increased bushing overlap. New dedicated post length per travel length. Connectamajig is the coupling hose that makes initial set-up of hydraulic systems easy, fast and convenient.”

Buy Now: RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Seatpost from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £169.99!

X-Tools Folding Bike Workstand was £69.99, now £35.99

Save 49%! “Compact and convenient for taking care of vital repairs in the workshop or by the roadside, this foldable and easily portable workstand from X-Tools provides a sturdy and secure hold on your bike. A must-have for essential bike maintenance.”

Buy Now: X-Tools Folding Bike Workstand from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £35.99!

Troy Lee Designs KGL 5450 Knee-Shin Guards was £75.00, now £37.50

Save 50%! “Integrated Lycra low-compression zones in a strapless, tapered elastic sleeve with no-slip internal grip zones. Constructed with rugged woven Aramid material to resist abrasion.”

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs KGL 5450 Knee-Shin Guards from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £37.50!

Shimano Zee M640 Disc Brake was £144.99, now £63.99

Buy Now: Shimano Zee M640 Disc Brake from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £63.99!

Save 56%! “The Shimano Zee M640 Disc Brake comes with a Servo-Wave brake lever and 4-piston ceramic disc brake caliper. The hydraulic disc brake is tuned using Shimano’s high-power hose and shorter lever blade for optimal system stiffness. This Shimano Zee disc brake has improved ergonomics via a new pivot location and dimpled surface. The Ice-Tech brake pad and rotor options reduce heat in the system for better performance on the long descents.”