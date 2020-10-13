Hope HB130 Mk2 is boutique British carbon 29er dual-suspension bike, with the benefit of being domestically produced. And it has now gained some new tech

Although the Barnoldswick company is best known for its brakes, BBs, headsets and hubs, Hope Technology also produces a very tidy 130mm 29er called the Hope HB130.

For the 2021 model year, Hope has visited some improvements upon the Hope HB130 and introduced an FR limited edition build option.

Overall geometry numbers and suspension travel values remains unchanged. That means you sit behind a 66° head angle, with 469.5mm of reach on a size L frame, in its ‘low’ adjustment chip setting.

Hope continues to specify the HB130 with a 140mm front fork, which is a Fox 36 Float Factory GRIP 2, balanced at the rear by a DPX2 Factory 3 POS shock. The fork offset is 44mm and rear shock metric.

Component updates include DMR Deathgrip grips at each end of Hope’s 800mm carbon handlebars and SRAM’s latest XO1 1×12 drivetrain, converting rider power to pedaling momentum.

Mix and match wheel sizes

Two frame upgrades distinguish the 2021 model year HB130 from its predecessor: a mismatched wheel size Mullet kit and more conventional rear hub spacing.

With a factory approved Mullet kit, HB130 riders who wish to experiment with the 29/27.5in wheel size combination, can now do so with any concern about frame clearance or warranty issues. Hope’s Mullet kit comprises a revised rocker, Fortus 26w 27.5 rear wheel and Maxxis High Roller2 2.4 EXO TR tyres.

The more interesting development is Hope’s decision to discard its propriety 130x17mm rear hub spacing for the HB130, which now runs a standard 148x12mm axle at the back. For those riders who worried about finding spares if the managed to thrash a hub in the Alps, the change to a Boost rear, will be most welcome.

The Green and Gold machine

If you are a fan of all things HB130 and don’t like the idea of an an air shock at the rear, Hope’s new FR edition will take your fancy. This is a rowdier build of Hope’s 2021 HB.130, effectively featuring the components run by its race team, hence the ‘Factory Racing’ acronym.

The Fox 36 is replaced by an Öhlins M2 fork up front and controlling the rear wheel’s terrain behaviour, is a TTX coil shock, configured with a

Colourway coordination has always been a valued design theme at Hope and its HB.130 FR is a choice example. This is a factory build that you could hardly improve in terms of colour selection. The green frame ascents and brake details contrast perfectly with those yellow of Öhlins suspension bits, and Maxxis tyre logos.

Controlling the HB130 FR’s rolling momentum are Hope Tech 3 E4 disc brakes, with an HB-logo and ‘Factory Racing’ engraved into their reservoirs.

Pricing for Hope’s updated HB.130 is £6,299.99 and if your desire extends to a factory racing replica with that coil shock, it will be £7,299.99. The Mullet kit prices at £465.

All HB130 frames are produced in England, by Hope’s composite technicians, instead of being imported from Asia.