The best mountain bike groupset deals

Current mountain bike groupset deals – or drivetrain deals if you prefer. Give your gears a wholesale refresh and make your bike ride like new again.

There are so many online deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ve scoured through the list to pick products we recommend at prices that offer genuine savings. Everything listed is discounted by at least 10%. Most listed deals are actually over 25% knocked off RRP.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

SRAM AM X01 Eagle AXS was £1900.00, now £1299.00

Save 32%! “The X01 Eagle AXS DUB lets you shift when you want, under load, without ever having to plan around terrain. While riding it gathers useful data which tells you how many shifts have been made, how frequently each cog is being used, helps you make smarter choices on chainring size, and more. But just as important as what Eagle AXS can do, is how simply it does it. With intuitive and refined practicality.”

Buy Now: SRAM AM X01 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset from Hargroves Cycles for only £1299.00!

SRAM Eagle NX was £365.00, now £260.00

Save £105.00! “It’s how you start that matters. Whether you’re discovering the mountain for the first time or you’re an MTB lifer searching for a no-nonsense, no-worries 1x drivetrain, SRAM NX Eagle is ready for action and ready to take you there. NX Eagle brings you a wide range of gear choices engineered for simplicity and durability, so you can focus on what matters most—the ride ahead. German engineered and proudly bearing the SRAM Eagle stamp of approval, NX Eagle is ready to let the world know what real riding feels like.”

Buy Now: SRAM NX DUB Boost 12 speed Groupset from Evans Cycles for only £260.00!

SunRace MZ 12-Speed was £400.00, now £299.00

Save 26%! “SunRace’s MZ 12-Speed MTB Groupset provides mountain bikers with the ultimate high-quality, slick-shifting drivetrain package for taking their off-road performance to the next level. With a wide range cassette and slick derailleur and shifter, the MZ Groupset has your back!”

Buy Now: SunRace 12-Speed MTB Groupset from Tweeks Cycles for only £299.00!

SunRace MX 10-Speed was £179.99, ow £161.99

Save 11%! “SunRace’s MX 10-Speed MTB Groupset provides mountain bikers with the ultimate high-quality, great value drivetrain package for taking their off-road performance to the next level. With a wide range cassette and slick derailleur and shifter, the MX Groupset has your back!”

Buy Now: SunRace MX 10-Speed MTB Groupset from Tweeks Cycles for only £161.99!

Shimano XTR 1x11sp Gear Kit undle was £421.91, now £312.95

Save 26%! “Our high performance XTR 1×11 speed drivetrain bundle allows you to switch to a single ring configuration without changing your existing cranks. Give your existing setup a complete revamp!”

Buy Now: Shimano XTR 1x11sp Gear Kit Bundle from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £312.95!

Mountain bike groupset deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left in your size, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.