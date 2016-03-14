DMR Deathgrip review

Unlike Brendan Fairclough, we like to keep a couple of fingers resting on the brake levers at all times. But where we share a common ground is that we both prefer to wrap our remaining digits around his signature Deathgrip. What looks at first sight like an unlikely quilt of different patterns actually turns out to be an inspired design where each section does a different job, yet somehow manages to feel completely cohesive to the touch. Our favourite is the thick version with a 32mm diameter but there’s also a 30.5mm option along with both flanged and non-flanged designs a rainbow of colour options and even a super soft Race compound. A brilliant grip, simple as that.

I really like create-your-own pizza and I think Brendan Fairclough probably does as well if his signature Deathgrip is anything to go by. It’s like a checklist of all his favourite grip patterns all rolled into one tidy package. We’ve got a ribbed/mushroom section at the inboard end creating a slightly larger diameter to ensure comfort and reassurance for your thumb and forefinger. The rest then features a diamond knurl wrapping around the whole grip with a waffle section aimed at giving your fingers a nice place to rest and grip. I love a good bit of flange but if you don’t, the Deathgrip is available in a flangeless version.

>>> Click here to find the best mountain bike grips

DMR is also using an eccentric design, which means there is more rubber underneath your palm than your fingers. This offset design helps take the sting out of impacts but does mean you’ll need to spend a bit of time tweaking the position so that the waffle portion of the grip and thicker rubber sits in the right place, I chose to have just the tips of my fingers reaching the waffle.

Watch our pro bike check on Brendan Fairclough’s Scott Genius

And boy does this grip work! You instantly feel more in control and confident on the bike. Even in heavy rain the ribbed section manages to squeeze out the water and enables the strongest part of your hand to keep clinging on. If that’s not enough, the Deathgrip is also available in a super sticky Race Edition compound as well as two different diameters to suit almost every riders needs.