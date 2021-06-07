E-Bike Live Week is coming to answer all your e-questions

Essential advice on buying, owning and riding an e-bike in association with Cube, Ribble and Whyte
E-Bike Live is a week-long E-Bike Live Week (14-18 June) online event designed to introduce amateur cyclists to e-bikes and to help experienced riders fine-tune their existing e-bikes.
We’ll be publishing and live-streaming advice on what to look for when buying an e-bike, explainers on the technology, ‘how-to’ guides and product demos to showcase the best bikes and accessories. You can check out the agenda below.
Monday, 14 June:
Q&A Highlights
10 ways an electric mountain bike will change your life
Welcome to E-Bike Live
Tuesday, 15 June:
Best budget electric mountain bikes
What’s the difference between a full power e-bike and a lightweight e-bike?
Which is the best motor?
Best electric mountain bikes
Wednesday, 16 June:
How to clean an e-bike (without screwing up the electrics)
How far can I ride on an e-bike?
Should you wait longer to buy an e-bike?
Should I be worried about reliability?
Thursday, 17 June:
5 fun e-bike challenges
How to power up your e-biking
What’s it like to compete in an e-bike race?
E-bike Vs Trail bike: Which is faster?
Friday, 18 June:
What happens to batteries at the end of their lifespan?
What developments can we expect to see in the next few years?
7 ways e-bikes will boost your relationship
5 best e-bike routes
