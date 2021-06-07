E-Bike Live Week is coming to answer all your e-questions

Essential advice on buying, owning and riding an e-bike in association with Cube, Ribble and Whyte

E-Bike Live is a week-long E-Bike Live Week (14-18 June) online event designed to introduce amateur cyclists to e-bikes and to help experienced riders fine-tune their existing e-bikes.

We’ll be publishing and live-streaming advice on what to look for when buying an e-bike, explainers on the technology, ‘how-to’ guides and product demos to showcase the best bikes and accessories. You can check out the agenda below.

Monday, 14 June:

Q&A Highlights

10 ways an electric mountain bike will change your life

Welcome to E-Bike Live

Tuesday, 15 June:

Best budget electric mountain bikes

What’s the difference between a full power e-bike and a lightweight e-bike?

Which is the best motor?

Best electric mountain bikes

Wednesday, 16 June:

How to clean an e-bike (without screwing up the electrics)

How far can I ride on an e-bike?

Should you wait longer to buy an e-bike?

Should I be worried about reliability?

Thursday, 17 June:

5 fun e-bike challenges

How to power up your e-biking

What’s it like to compete in an e-bike race?

E-bike Vs Trail bike: Which is faster?

Friday, 18 June:

What happens to batteries at the end of their lifespan?

What developments can we expect to see in the next few years?

7 ways e-bikes will boost your relationship

5 best e-bike routes

