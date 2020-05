We even throw in the old flat pedals versus clipless debate to spice things up

Just how hard is it to bunny-hop an e-bike compared to an analogue bike? With the current lockdown in place, we headed into the back garden to try and find out.

Pitting a Mondraker F-Podium against a Specialized Turbo Levo and Specialized Turbo Levo SL.

First we did the challenge with flat pedals, and then we switched to clip-in pedals to see if they offered an advantage..