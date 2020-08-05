Cheap electric mountain bikes: what’s out there and are they any good?

You can bag a full-suspension eMTB for under £3k nowadays... but are they up to the job?

With more and more decent cheap electric mountain bikes hitting shopfloors and online portals, what’s the lowest price point you should consider?

Should you buy a cheap electric mountain bike?

Whilst you can probably buy something called an ‘electric mountain bike’ for under £1000, chances are it wouldn’t really be suitable or capable of doing some proper mountain biking.

You’ve got to draw the line somewhere. And for the purposes of this guide, we’re going to come out and state that any electric mountain bike worth getting must have full suspension.

Electric hardtails are fine for general mixed riding at a casual level but there’s no getting over the fact that they are rather uncomfortable to ride. You get really quite battered by the back end in your feet and your back. One of the whole points and joys of eMTBing is covering loads of miles with minimum discomfort. Hardtails just don’t quite cut it.

Staying within this full-suspension remit, you’ll currently do well to keep the price tag below £3000. Well, without ending up with a ropey old off-brand eMTB – probably with a hub motor and assorted awful components – that doesn’t really bear thinking about.

The good news is that there are now more and more mid-drive full-suspension eMTBs available around the £3000 mark. And although the direct sales mail order brands still dominate, there are more proper bike shop bike brands doing eMTBs for well under £4000.

There are however still a two things to look out for with such entry-level electric mountain bikes: cost-cutting specs and poor geometry.

Examples of corners being cut to hit the price point include: no dropper post, skinny leg suspension forks and budget-end brakes. To be frank, there will be nothing that isn’t budget OEM stuff but these items listed are the biggest problems to look out for because they have the biggest negative impact on your ride experience and also cost the most money to upgrade.

Having said that, one great thing about eMTBs is how they reveal how excellent most bike componentry works on the trail. Entry-level kit generally works fine, it’s just heavier and doesn’t look as swish. Neither of which really matters here.

Geometry however, is not upgradeable. You’re stuck with it. No matter how tempting a deal is, don’t get an eMTB that is out of date in terms of its dimensions. Geometry numbers to look out for: head angle, chainstay length and standover. The latter two dimensions are especially important if you’re a shorter rider.

Similarly, you may find all sorts of deals on eMTBs with relatively modest amounts of travel. We’d be very wary of getting an eMTB with less than 140mm of travel. E-bikes take a lot of (ab)use and also give a lot back straight back into the componentry. With bikes this heavy, that can cover ground at such speed (uphill, downhill and along-hill!), the componentry takes a hammering. A hammering that perhaps 120mm of travel isn’t quite cut out for.

Let’s have a quick look what cheap electric mountain bikes are out there at the moment.

Stilus SX Eagle 27.5+, £2699

Highlights

Bosch Performance Line CX motor

35mm stanchion RockShox fork

12-speed drivetrain

Question marks

Slightly old-school short-reach geometry

Very long chainstays reduce manouevrability

Narrow handlebar and lightly treaded tyres

Voodoo Zobop E, £2999

Highlights

Good suspension fork and shock

Shimano STEPS E8000 motor

Still a great handling fun bike

Question marks

Looks a bit dated

Slightly old school geometry

Underpowered brakes

Read our review.

Vitus E-Escarpe, £3199

Highlights

29er sibling to excellent 27.5 Vitus E-Sommet

Capable angles and reach

Excellent suspension and Maxxis tyres

Question marks

Bottom bracket height a shade lofty

External battery ain’t ever pretty

Only 10-speed drivetrain

Giant Stance E+ 1, £3,299

Highlights

Integrated battery in down tube (yay bottle bosses!)

Available in loads of real-world bike shops

12-speed drivetrain

Question marks

Undergunned with only 120mm travel

Geometry is slightly old fashioned

Long chainstays won’t suit shorter riders

Canyon Neuron:ON 7.0, £3449

Highlights

29in wheels works well to overcome modest 130mm of travel

Shimano STEPS E8000 motor

Looks killer

Question marks

RockShox Recon forks aren’t the stiffest

Conservative geometry

Some overly XC finishing kit

Cannondale Moterra Neo 5 29er, £3599

Highlights

It’s a looker

Fun and capable geometry

29in wheels + 140/150mm of travel = fast

Question marks

Looks a bit overpriced

Shimano MT200 brakes lack power

Tyres lack bite

Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 HPC race 625, £3799

Highlights

Bosch Performance Line CX motor

12-speed drivetrain

Good suspension feel

Question marks

Relatively long chainstays

Well-thought and sensible spec

Own-brand finishing kit won’t appeal to brand snobs

YT Decoy Base 29, £3999

Highlights

Sorted geometry

Great suspension

Amazing spec – even for a direct sales brand

Question marks

It’s £4000

Lacks real-world bike shop after sales

Er… clutching at straws a bit here!

Should you wait a bit longer?

No. As we’ve said before, you could be having the best time of your whole bike riding life right now. Don’t wait. Time is precious.

On a less dramatic note, although still rapid, the rate of technological advancement isn’t as crazy quick as it was a couple of years ago. We often hear people saying that they’re going to wait to buy an ebike until they market has matured. The thing is, this isn’t like the early days of full suspension bikes for example. E-bikes are never going to stop advancing fast with their tech. Not having an ebike now because of what will be available in a few years is a bit like not having an iPhone until the iPhone 6 came out. Sure, the iPhone 6 was better than the iPhone 1, but you just missed out on years of… you know, actually having an iPhone.