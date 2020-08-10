Dirty Deals: £120 RockShox, £33 Minion DHR IIs, £12 track pumps and more!

Dirty Deals don’t last forever so you'd better pounce on these bargains

RockShox XC30 Silver TK 27.5in 100mm fork was £249.99, now £119.99

Save 52%! The Year of the Pandemic has brought out a whole load more mountain bikes on to the trails. Whether it’s newbies dusting off their dusty old hardtails or experienced mountain bikers bashing out local miles on their spare bike, it’s been busy out there. If you’re on the lookout for a short travel QR-fork for such local low-cal riding, here’s a great deal on a RockShox XC30 Silver.

Buy Now: RockShox XC30 Silver TK 30 27.5in 100mm fork from Decathlon for only £119.99!

Massive Maxxis sale; Mion DHF, Minion DHR II, Shorty, High Roller and more

Save up to 41%! Tweeks Cycles are kicking out the Maxxis rubber hoops in a brand-specific sale. There are too many tyre models – in too many options – for us to highlight any of them individually here. Suffice to say, there’s some really, really good tyres in there. Especailly if you’re planning ahead and stocking up on wetter weather tyres.

Buy Now: Massive Maxxis sale on at Tweeks Cycles

PBK Performance Track Pump was £19.99, now £11.99

Save £8.00! You can neve rhave too many track pumps. Okay, that’s not true. You can deifnitely have too many track pumps… but it is an undervalued item that you definitely have more than one of. Keep one in your car. Keep one in your shed. Keep one at work maybe. Whatver. Owning two track pumps is great.

Buy Now: PBK Performance Track Pump from Pro Bike Kit for only £11.99!

PBK Performance Mini Pump was £18.99, now £11.49

Save £7.50! Another promoted Performance pumper from Pro Bike Kit. Are we at a mature enough point in mountain biking where we can withstand the aesthetics of having mini-pump attached to our nice shiny bikes via a bottle boss attachment? If not, this mini pump is certianly msall enough to carry in jersey pockets of a proepr depth and/or in bumbags and hydration packs.

Buy Now: PBK Performance Mini Pump from Pro Bike Kit for only £11.49!

Endura Guppy sunglasses was £59.99, now £34,99

Save 42%! “Keep the glare off your eyes with the Endura Guppy sunglasses. These well-made glasses come with 3 interchangeable lenses. Endura Guppy sunglasses are designed to offer a close fit that feels snug and comfortable thanks to a rubber nose piece.”

Buy Now: Endura Guppy sunglasses from Tredz for only £34.99!

Ride Clothing FreFlo jersey was £49.99, now £24.98

Save 50%! Every mountain ibker should have a roadie short sleeve jersey hidden in their collection. Why? Because they make for excellent layers to wear under another outer layer (thin long sleeve or jacket etc). The best thing about them is that they have pockets in the back for safely carrying all your essentials, leaving you free to not wear a hydration pack or bumbag.

Buy Now: Ride Clothing FreFlo jersey from Tredz for only £24.98!

CamelBak Rogue hydration pack was £64.99, now £49.99

Save 23%! “The 2L Crux reservoir can be refilled on the fly via the quick-release flap on the front of the pack. Two external pockets for small items like keys, wallet, phone or storage for a shed layer. Added reflective accents to keep you visible on early morning and evening rides.”

Buy Now: CamelBak Rogue hydration pack from Tredz for only £49.99!

Park Tool CBW Calliper Brake Wrench was £7.00, now £4.99

Save 29%! One of our most favourite tools to use is a Park Tool CBW. It doesn’t look like much – it’s just a little spanner after all – but it makes the chore of bleeding brakes properly much, much nicer to do. Double check which size your brakes require before ordering, mind.

Buy Now: Park Tool CBW Calliper Brake Wrench from Tweeks Cycles for only £4.99!

dhb MTB Lightweight Trail Stretch shorts was £55.00, now £33.00

Save 40%! The lightest baggy shorts in the dhb range. They are constructed from a stretch fabric that’s flexible for riding, but still maintains toughness for when you take a tumble. The ripstop fabric is there for resistance to tears, scuffs and abrasions.

Buy Now: dhb MTB Lightweight Trail Stretch shorts from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £33.00!

