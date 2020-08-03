Dirty Deals: free £50 bike repair, cheap 140mm RockShox, tilting bike racks and more!

Welcome to this week’s best bike bargains on the WWW

School’s out (not that it has actually been ‘in’ since March) so chances are you’ll be needing some stuff for daytrips and longer days in the saddle.

Free £50 bike service voucher

You may have seen this in your various news feeds over the past few days – probably complaining that the Gov’s website crashed and couldn’t handle the demand. Now the demand has plateaud, why not give this Halfords-specific link a try?

Book Now: Free £50 Fix Your Bike Government Voucher Scheme from Halfords

RockShox Recon Gold RL 27.5in 140mm fork was £449.99, now £199.99

Save 56%! A couple of months ago, due to public demand, we created a Buyers guide to cheap RockShox forks. Whilst we were assembling the guide we were struck by just how competent entry-level forks actually are these days. Check out these Recons; 140mm travel with bolt-thru axle for under two hundred quid!

Buy Now: RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Boost 140mm fork from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £199.99!

Buzz Rack Buzzrunner Spark Tilting 3 Bike Cycle Carrier was £375.00, now £277.99

Save £97.01! Make the most of your summer, before the threatened return of lockdown hits, by getting away from your much-ridden local trails. One way of making bike-based trips away much easier is a proper way of carrying your bikes outside of the vehicle. Like this one here in fact.

Buy Now: Buzz Rack Buzzrunner Spark Tilting 3 Bike Cycle Carrier from ProBikeKit for only £277.99!

POC Omne Air Spin Resistance helmet was £140.00, now £104.99

Save £35.01! Although perhaps a little shy of visor-length to be properly mountain bikey, the Omne helmet from POC makes a great all-round bike helmet for those who like to mix things up with a bit of commuting, touring, family riding as well as trail riding.

Buy Now: POC Omne Air Spin Resistance helmet from ProBikeKit for only £104.99!

Race Face Charge Sub Zero Leg Guard was £44.95, now £22.48

Save 50%! The ‘guard’ label is arguably a bit misleading, seeing as there’s precious little in the way of actual armour or padding in these extended-length knee sleeves. But if you just want something to keep minor scuffs and nettle stings(!) at bay, then these are worth a gander.

Buy Now: Race Face Charge Sub Zero Guard from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £22.48!

Nukeproof Blackline shorts was £60.00, now £36.00

Save 40%! Stretch fabric with DWR water repellent treatment. Velcro adjustment tabs on the inside of the waist and silicone grip on the inside of the waist. Two zipped front pockets and a zipped back pocket. Solid triple-stitched hems on the inside of the leg.

Buy Now: Nukeproof Blackline shorts from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £36.00!

Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer was £149.99, now £89.99

Save 40% Internal rechargeable battery. 17 litre water tank. Mesh storage compartment. Adjustable spray gun. High-pressure hose. UK mains charger. Shoulder strap (so you can do your best Ghostbusters impression whilst rinsing the filth off your bike(s)).

Buy Now: Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £89.99!

Brand-X Carbon Riser Bar was £99.99, now £69.99

Save 30%! 9° backsweep, 6° upsweep. Carbon UD and 3K weave. Particle paint on the bar ends and clamp areas, which provides additional anti-slip friction. Each handlebar is certified to ISO 4210-2. Available in 12mm, 25mm and 38mm rises and 780mm and 800mm widths. All 31.8mm clamp.

Buy Now: Brand-X Carbon Riser Bar from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £69.99!

