Dirty Deals: Five Tens, Muc-Off sealant, Oakley helmets and much more!

The merry month of January brings us another dirty dozen Dirty Deals

The merry month of January brings us another dirty dozen Dirty Deals. Your bank manager won’t like it but what do they know about shredding sick singletrack?

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: cheap big cassettes, VooDoo Bizangos, Burgtec flats and much more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Five Ten Freerider Pro MTB shoes was £119.95, now £71.97

Save 40%! We know what you’re thinking. “These so-called deals on Five Tens always turn out ot be bogus; they never have any normal sizes!”. This time you’re wrong. Well, so long as you don’t need a size 10 or larger (sorry!). Still, we thought we’d include these in this week’s Dirty Deals because there’s still plenty of sub-10 sizes available and the Freeride Pro is very much sought after riding shoe.

Buy Now: Five Ten Freerider Pro MTB shoes from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £71.97!

Five Ten Impact Pro MTB shoes was £129.95, now £77.97

Save 40%! Surprise! Some actual Five Ten shoes in size 10! And also loads of other sizes too. These Impacts are the chunkier, gravity-based riding offering from Five Ten.

Buy Now: Five Ten Impact Pro MTB shoes from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £77.97!

Five Ten Women’s Freerider MTB Shoes was £84.95, now £50.97

Save 40%! Not wishing to leave our female audience out of the Five Ten fest, here’s some Women’s Freeriders. By the way, there’s nothing stopping our male readers from wearing these; UK women’s and UK men’ shoe sizing are interchangeable. Yep, a UK 9 Women’s shoe is the same size as a UK 9 Men’s.

Buy Now: Five Ten Women’s Freerider MTB Shoes from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £50.97!

Endura Baabaa Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer was £49.99, now £24.99

Save 50%! If you’ve managed to keep riding through winter then kudos to you. You deserve a nice new base layer. One that’s super cosy and remains warm even when it gets wetted-out under your other layers. And ow about one in an extremely fetching blue colour hey? Get on it.

Buy Now: Endura Baabaa Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer from Cycle Store for only £24.99!

Specialized Element 1.5 Gore Windstopper Winter gloves was £39.99, now £23.99

Save 40%! Personally speaking, I would have killed for these gloves on yesterday’s ride. Even my trusy old 100% Brisker gloves gave up the ghost after a couple of hours’ drenching. Beefy gloves like these are worth keeping in your backpack for when things really do take a turn for the worse.

Buy Now: Specialized Element 1.5 Gore Windstopper Winter gloves from Cycle Store for only £23.99!

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant 1L was £29.99, now £20.99

Save 31%! Whatver happened to the dream of never spending money on puncture repairs again? I don’t know about you, but I seem to spend more annually on tyre sealant than I ever used to spend on inner tubes. I guess you can always repair inner tubes hey… Ah well. It is a price worth paying because permanently puncturing inner tubes sucked iufinitely more!

Buy Now: Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant 1L from Tweeks Cycles for only £20.99!

Manitou Machete 140mm 29/27.5+ suspension fork was £369.99, now £159.99

Save 57%! A no-frills mid-travel fork in BOOST axle flavour for 29 or 27.5+ bikes that require 140mm of suspension travel. Ideal as an entry level upgrade or as a decent fork to complete your second-bike project.

Buy Now: Manitou Machete forks from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £159.99!

Spank 350 MTB Wheelset was £549.99, now £299.99

Save 45%! We’ve always got on well with wheels from Spank. Whilst they will never win any prizes for pioneering tech or super lightweight-ness, they are always there or thereabouts when it comes to modern standards and sizings (decent internal rim widths etc).

Buy Now: Spank 350 MTB Wheelset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £299.99!

Fox Racing Proframe Matte Helmet was £225.00, now £135.00

Save 40%! You’re no-one in the world of mountain biking if you don’t have some lightweight full-facer knocking about your garage/shed/car boot. Just kidding! Not everyone needs a full face helmet but if you’re a uplifter, an enduro racer or a time-served woodsman who likes to muck about in the same few acres of trees, modern full-facers are actually ace.

Buy Now: Fox Racing Proframe Matte Helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £135.00!

Oakley DRT5 Helmet was £159.00, now £87.45

Save 45%! Speaking of not-needing a full-facer, here’s the other modern alternative noggin covering. The DRT5 from Oakley has surprised several of us here at MBR by offering superlative levels of comfort. It may look like an exercise in overpriced over-featuring (glasses arm-holding bracket snayone?) but the reality is that this lid is very possibly our facourite trail riding lid currently.

Buy Now: Oakley DRT5 Helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £87.45!

LifeLine Digital Pressure Guage was £12.99, now £9.99

Save 23%! Warning: if you get one of these you WILL become obsessed with your tyres’ pressures. Which, while no bad thing in itself, can often leave you with a sickening nagging sensation on those occasions when you head out on a ride without checking (digitally no less) how hard your tyres are first.

Buy Now: LifeLine Digital Pressure Guage from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £9.99!

Green Oil Eco Warrior Set was £84.99, now £41.99

Save 51%! If you’re into this sort of not-Earth-killing stuff then you may wish to check out our feature called Nine environmentally friendly mountain bike products, for more Greta-approved products.

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.