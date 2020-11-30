Amazon Cyber Monday mountain bike deals: Karcher, Sealskinz, Gore, Fitbit and more

There are some great Amazon Cyber Monday mountain bike deals, fitness gadget sales and general tech bargains to be had as Sales Season time runs its course.

Amazon’s Cybe Monday isn’t just for big tellies and Fitbits, there’s plenty of mountain bike bargains to be had if you play it right.

No, you don’t need to be(come) an Amazon Prime member

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to benefit from the deals. However, there are often deals and/or vouchers to be gained if you sign up to Prime as well as next day delivery priority.

If you are interested, becoming an Amazon Prime member costs from £7.99 a month (or around £80 for a whole year, at current rate). Membership gives you things like free next day delivery, access to Prime video, music, books, magazine and gaming, exclusive 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals and so on.

Our ‘View deal’ links

Our pick of Amazon Cyber Monday mountain bike deals

Karcher K 4 Compact Pressure Washer was £199.99 now £136.00

Kärcher K 4 Compact pressure washer can make light work of even the biggest cleaning jobs. The machine is small enough to be stored in a shed or transported in the boot of the car, with a telescopic handle so it’s easy to carry or wheel around, and on-board storage of the hose, cable and accessories. View Deal UK

Science In Sport Isotonic Energy Gel Mixed Pack x 15 was £22.50 now £12.75

Designed to be consumed without water meaning that you can ensure rapid delivery of carbohydrate to your muscles without the feelings of being bloated that can sometimes occur with over-drinking. Depleting your carbohydrate stores during exercise is one of the major causes of fatigue. View Deal UK

SealSkinz Waterproof Cold Weather Mid Length Sock was £66.39 now £24.82

The Original, 100% Waterproof, Windproof & Breathable Mid Length Sock. The Inner Lining is Crafted From Fine Merino Wool To Insulate and Regulate Temperature Making This Perfect for Use In Colder Weather Conditions. View Deal UK

Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness Tracker was £89.99 now £59.99

All-Day Activity Tracking. Sleep Tracking. Automatic Exercise Recognition. Reminders to Move, Calorie Burn Tracking. Syncing requires Bluetooth LE and Internet connection. Windows 10 computers that do not have Bluetooth LE will need a wireless sync dongle in order to sync. View Deal UK

Buff Unisex Solid Midweight Merino Wool was £26.75 now £14.49

A Warm And Natural Merino Wool Tubular. Designed For Those In Search For A Natural Product, It Provides A Perfect Fit For Low And Medium Intensity Outdoor Activities Like Trekking And Hiking. Ideal For Mild And Cool Weather Conditions. View Deal UK

Muc-Off Tubeless Presta Valves 44mm was £25.00 now £16.69

We know how frustrating it is to have a leaky tubeless valve that just doesn’t seal So we set about designing and making our own premium tubeless valves to solve the hassle of finding your tyre flat every time you go to ride. View Deal UK

Gore Wear C5 Gore-Tex Active was £179.99 now £125.33

Versatile men’s jacket for ambitious racing cyclists and mountain bikers. Ideal for training and racing in all weather conditions. Suitable all year round, Permanently waterproof, windproof and extremely breathable thanks to GORE-TEX Active technology. View Deal UK

Gore Wear C5 Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket was £229.99 now £168.67

Redefining what’s possible from a lightweight and fully packable waterproof jacket, this MTB-cut outer layer is rugged and durable. It will stand up to the worst the weather, trails, rocks and branches can throw at you. View Deal UK

Gore Wear C5 Paclite Trail Pants was £179.99 now £134.25

Light rain trousers for cyclists in cool weather conditions. Comfortable fit/bike-specific cut, Reflective details. GORE-TEX Paclite Technology: Waterproof, windproof, extremely breathable and small pack size. Drawstring in waistband, Preformed knee area, Adjustable leg cuffs. View Deal UK

Gore Wear C5 Paclite Trail Shorts was £129.99 now £94.29

Light rain trousers for cyclists in cool weather conditions. Comfortable fit/bike-specific cut, Reflective details. GORE-TEX Paclite Technology: Waterproof, windproof, extremely breathable and small pack size. Drawstring in waistband, Waterproof side pocket with Zip. View Deal UK

