Camelbak Repack LR 4 review

The Camelbak Repack LR 4 is their second attempt at an enduro-style bum bag. The brand have clearly learnt lessons from its older Palos LR 4.

Every single criticism called out in my review of that pack has been improved upon.

A major area of improvement is overall stability, and specifically the way the waist straps tighten and adjust. The main buckle is more substantial and the hip straps now tighten in the right direction, i.e. away forward from the waist, so it’s way easier to get the load tighter to the body. The wide straps and wings keeps the Repack firm even fully loaded with water and kit, no matter how hard you think you’re shredding.

The magnetic reservoir hose clasp now works better too, reliably keeping the best-in-class, fast flowing 1.5l hydration tube from flapping about your legs and wheels on every descent.

I’m not the biggest fan of the fold-open Velcro flap, behind which various tools and snacks can be stowed in elasticated and zipped stashes. The flap adds an extra level of peeling open, but it does free up the main chamber to be one big space where you can put an extra layer or minimal jacket. I love how the wider, more stable hip flaps have pockets though, one fold over and one zipped – perfect for multi tools, snacks and phones. As a wet weather UK rider, if the zipped pocket were fully waterproof for my phone, this bag would absolutely perfect for my needs.

The Repack addresses every concern with CamelBak’s last product and is one of the best packs on the market full stop, provided you don’t have more than a few hours worth of kit to carry.

Verdict I’ve raved on about the benefits of getting weight of the rider’s back to increase freedom of movement and stay less sweaty. It seems plenty brands now agree and there are subsequently more hip packs available than ever. Now the straps are easier to cinch tight and more sturdy and secure, CamelBak’s latest offer makes a pretty compelling argument, plus it comes with the best hydration reservoir in the business. I’d love a more waterproof pocket option for muddy UK riding, but no brand offers that as yet with function and stability approaching the Repack.