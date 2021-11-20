Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit review

The Feedback Team Edition Tool Kit comes in a soft, fold-out binder case, making it a great tool kit for taking with you in the car as well as using in the home workshop.

With its fold-out soft binder case, the Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit resembles the kind of set-up a pro team mechanic would use at a race. It’s beautifully made and presented and one of the best tool kits on the market. What’s really cool is that, once folded out, it can be strapped to a workstand (such as the Feedback Sports Recreational), keeping all the tools neatly to hand.

Once unzipped, the Team Edition continues to impress. This is a high quality tool kit that any tool fetishist would drool over. Details like the dual sided pick make it stand out from the crowd – perfect for opening up the ends of gear housing and removing seals from cartridge bearings. There’s also a superb little valve core remover and the long, sturdy tyre levers are the best on test.

All the tools have either a comfortable, rubberised grip or a beautiful polished chrome finish with rounded edges that make using them a joy.

The cable cutters worked well and include an integrated end cap crimp, while the chain tool has a neat, sprung-loaded cradle.

On the end of the BB spanner is the cassette lockring tool. It’s open ended, so it can be used to remove RockShox air caps, but the extra length and weight does mean you have to be more careful not to mark the crown.

Verdict With only Y-handle Allen and Torx keys (it’s also missing a T10 Torx), you’d still need to buy an Allen key and Torx key block, as well as split link pliers and a torque wrench, but the Feedback Sports Team Edition is a beautiful, functional and portable tool kit from which to expand your home workshop. We’ve also seen it online for a lot less than the suggested retail price, making it something of a bargain.